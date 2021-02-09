HLL hopeful of full season following local and state health guidelines
The Healdsburg Little League (HLL) baseball and softball leagues are kicking off the 2021 season with sign-ups for eligible players aged 6-16. The HLL is open to all kids who live or attend school in Healdsburg, Geyserville and northern Windsor.
The current state of California and Sonoma County health orders allow for certain outdoor youth sports activities to begin this month, with guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health.
The HLL will begin 16-person “Cohort Practices” (13 players, 3 coaches) and skill-building activities while the county is in the Purple Tier as early as Feb. 20, with games starting up as soon as the county moves into the less restrictive Red Tier. Cohort practice teams may be re-drafted for game play.
The league has completed a full COVID-19 Response Plan for all operations.
Cost per player is $100, payable in two stages: $50 due at paperwork collection, $50 due at uniform distribution (Red Tier). Siblings will get a $10 discount, with some scholarships available. Baseball age will be determined as of Aug. 30, 2021 while softball age is determined as of Jan. 1, 2021.
Online registration is available online at www.healdsburgbaseball.com or by stopping by the paperwork collection area in the parking lot at the corner of Center and Plaza streets from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
