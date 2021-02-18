This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
…Happy Valentine’s Day.
Several histories are ascribed to the origin of Valentine’s Day, none of them particularly definitive or gentle. What can be said for certain about Valentine’s Day is that it has become a day of remembrance for love and relationship, characterized by hearts, flowers, cards, candy and kind sentiments. In 1913, Hallmark offered their first Valentine’s Day cards. Now, it’s estimated that 145 million cards are sent, and the average person in the U.S. spends approximately $150 celebrating the day. There are several variations on Valentine’s Day: Pal-entine’s Day, Gal-entine’s Day, Self-Love Day. Whatever -entine day you celebrate, may you enjoy the feeling of being loved and loving others.
Pierre Ratté posts a daily picture on Instagram, Facebook and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book “100 Days Sheltering-In-Place” can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
