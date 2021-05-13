This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
Redwoods are magnificent trees whose beauty we get to experience in and around Healdsburg. The tree we most often see is the coastal redwood, scientifically classified as Sequoia sempervirens. It is one of three species in the genus Sequoia. The other two are giant sequoias, (Sequoiadendron giganteum) found in the Sierra Nevada, and dawn redwoods (Metasequoia glyptostroboides), which are of Chinese origin and introduced as an exotic.
Classified as the tallest tree in the world, coastal redwoods have shallow, lateral root systems. Anchoring the tree is a preponderance of weight at its base in heart wood and burlwood, and an interlocking root system making the tall tree quite stable. Redwoods reproduce sexually and asexually. Asexual reproduction is by sprouts or lignotubers, round woody outgrowths at the base of the tree which produce a genetically identical tree. Sexual reproduction occurs after 10 years through diminutive cones that hold 10-12 tiny seeds. Redwoods are monoecious, meaning they have both male (pollen producing) and female (seed-bearing) parts on the same tree, but never on the same branch.
Fun facts: the oldest known coastal redwood is 2,000+ years old; the tallest recorded almost 400’ high. Giant redwoods can live over 3,000 years, only the bristle cone pine lives longer at 5,000 years. Young redwoods can grow over 1 foot a year. The redwood lineage dates from Jurassic times — 150 million years ago – and were once prevalent in the Northern Hemisphere. In modern times, before extensive logging, coastal redwoods occupied about 2 million acres in CA and OR. Redwood stands are now estimated at 1.5 million acres; about 30 percent, or 450,000 acres, are preserved in parks.
Pierre Ratté posts a daily picture on Instagram, Facebook and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book “100 Days Sheltering-In-Place” can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
