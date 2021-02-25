This Week in H’burg is a weekly column featuring photos and fun facts from local photographer Pierre Ratté. Each week we’ll feature a new photo from Ratté along with a fact about the subject matter of the photo.
St. Francis of Assisi was born in 1181 and died 1226. He was the patron saint of Italy, who in 1979 was declared by Pope John Paul II to be the patron saint of ecology.
St. Francis set out to live his life as Jesus did on earth. He considered everything to be representative of God, venerating creatures as his brothers and sisters.
He preached that God lives in your neighbor, in every man and women. His statue reminds us of others challenges: COVID, freezing weather and life’s travails, in the season of Lent for Christians.
Pierre Ratté posts a daily picture on Instagram, Facebook and TodayinHburg.com. He can be reached at pjratte@icloud.com. His book “100 Days Sheltering-In-Place” can be purchased at Levin’s and Copperfield’s bookstores, TodayinHburg.com or Amazon.com.
