Albert (Bert) J. Villemaire

Albert (Bert) Villemaire, loving husband of Mary Villemaire and father of Craig (Roman) and Elise Villemaire of Healdsburg and Alan (wife, Signe) Villemaire of Santa Rosa, passed away peacefully in Healdsburg on January 30, 2021.
Born in Burlington, Vermont, Bert grew up with three siblings. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy where he trained as a photographer and rose through the ranks from Enlisted to Chief Warrant Officer 3. He served on tours all over the world - including in Algeria, Japan, Reykjavik, San Francisco and Hawaii, where he loved to surf and build sets for community theater. Bert served as the Officer in Charge of the Photo Lab on the U.S.S. Coral Sea aircraft carrier while deployed off the coast of Vietnam. In 1962, while stationed in Long Beach, Bert met Mary, the love of his life. Shortly after they were married, Bert was deployed to Sicily, where Craig and Elise were born. Later they relocated to the Presidio in San Francisco where Alan was born, and then to Hamilton AFB where Bert retired at the age of 41.
After his retirement from the Navy, the family settled in Healdsburg where they were active in 4H, Music Boosters, the Culinary Guild and Healdsburg Jazz Festival. Later, Bert pursued and earned an MA in Anthropology from U.C. Davis. He participated in many archaeological digs locally and in the Sacramento area. Bert’s love for digging in the dirt eventually led him to a rewarding career as an organic farmer.
Bert and Mary were a beloved fixture at the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market for over 20 years. An early adopter of the farm-to-table movement, Bert was known for his perfect heirloom tomatoes, lettuces and seasonal vegetables which were also served in many of Sonoma County’s finest restaurants.
Bert was incredibly hardworking but also knew how to enjoy life. At the end of each growing season, he and Mary made extended annual sojourns to Europe. They enjoyed opera, theater, museums, jazz clubs and Michelin-starred restaurants in London, Paris and other cities in Europe. At home, they loved to share their enthusiasm for gourmet cooking, in the kitchen and around the table, with family and friends.
He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and open-mindedness. With Bert, there was always time for conversation about art, culture, world politics and classic movies – especially ones starring Fred Astaire. He will be greatly missed by everyone lucky enough to have had him in their lives.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Sonoma County or Sutter Care at Home (Hospice). A celebration of Bert’s life and our love for him will be planned when it is safe to gather again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.