David N. Jones

Born in Healdsburg, California, to parents Betty Jean and Gordon Jones, David attended all primary grades in his hometown. He was a proud native son. David graduated from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He also attended Saint Mary’s College where he received his Masters of Arts degree. It was at UCD that he began his passionate, life-long interest with nature and photography.
During David’s career in California, he was a teacher, principal and superintendent in the public school system. In the 1990s, David’s wanderlust led him to international destinations and assignments. He served as Computer Program Coordinator for the International School in Frankfurt, Germany. Two years later, he was recruited to Caracas, Venezuela, where he served as IT Director for Escuela Campo Alegre, a K-thru-12 International School. David’s curiosity for different cultures and his love of travel continued to fuel his dream throughout his life.
David returned to the States in 2000 to help his beloved sister, Chris, care for their parents who had relocated from California to Florence, Oregon. David became a proud and appreciative citizen of his new home in Eugene, and graciously assisted his folks on their own journeys. Inspired by his travels and his new home in Oregon, David continued his pursuit of photography. His work can be viewed on his website at: davidnjonesphotography.com.
Survivors include his sister Christine Brown of Eugene, Oregon; his son Joshua Jones (Courtney) of Carmel, California; and his daughter Amy Dugan (Tyler) of Healdsburg, California. David also leaves behind his adored grandchildren Taylor, Cody and Wyatt Dugan; and Blake and Taelen Jones.
David’s kind, loving and thoughtful manner and his curiosity about the world around him will be greatly missed by all he touched so deeply. He treasured exploring nature with his much loved dogs and believed that expressing himself through his photography was his calling. He reserved a special place in his heart for his children, grandchildren, family and closest friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to David’s photography clubs, EPS and Photo Zone:
EPS: P.O. Box 7574, Springfield, OR 97475
Photo Zone: C/O Bob Roelke, 3600 Bardell Ave.,Eugene, OR 97401
View his photography work at: https://www.davidnjonesphotography.com
