David has left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! David was born in Healdsburg, California to Raymond Bruno (Bing) Bettiga and Ida Catherine (DeMattei) Bettiga. He graduated Healdsburg High School and married the sweetheart of his youth, Frances Kincheloe, and they remained together for over 54 years until her passing on July 5, 2018. David and Frances raised 2 sons: Ronald Raymond and Robert George Bettiga.
David is survived by sons Ronald and Robert (Jaime) Bettiga; his grandchildren Michael, Nicholas, Francesca, Jonathan, and Joseph Bettiga; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his son David Raymond Bettiga Jr., his daughter in-law Stephanie Bettiga, his mother Ida Bettiga, and his father Raymond (Bing) Bettiga.
“And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.” — 1 Peter 5:10
David was loved and will be missed.
