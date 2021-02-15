Donna Marie Watson passed away January 13, 2021 at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest with love and kindness.
She was born to Don and Dorothy Burgess on February 13, 1944 in Napa and lived both in Ukiah and Annapolis before her family settled in Healdsburg. After graduating from Healdsburg High school in 1962, she found her lifelong love Donald Watson and they married April 13,1963. Yes,13 was her favorite number! Together, they had two daughters, Denise and Dena.
Donna was an active leader in the local 4-H community and could be seen volunteering at various events or driving one of her daughters to a rabbit or chicken show most weekends in those early family years. She also loved to cook and spent approximately 20 years cooking at Healdsburg General Hospital before working 10 years in the cafeteria at Healdsburg Junior High School, where she was affectionately known as “the lunch lady.” She loved all her “kids,” becoming a mother figure to many over the years.
Donna is survived by Don, her loving husband of 57 years; her two daughters Denise Shannon and Dena Watson-Krasts; her sister Debby Burgess; her nephews DeWayne and Dustin Burgess; her adored grandchildren Tera, Malia, Tanya, Morgan, Kai, Thea and Kolby; plus six great grandchildren and counting. She is predeceased by her brother David Burgess.
Given the current restrictions on gathering, a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
