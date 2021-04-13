Duane Hermon passed away peacefully at Sutter Santa Rosa Hospital at the age of 87. Herm was born in Sacramento to Russell and Marian Black Hermon in 1933. At a young age, his family moved to Geyserville where he attended Geyserville Schools, graduating from Geyserville High School in 1951. He attended Santa Rosa Junior College where he played baseball and was a member of the 1952 State champions. Later this team was inducted into the SRJC sports Hall of Fame. Following his graduation from SRJC he was signed to a baseball contract with the Chicago Cubs playing in their farm system for five years. Upon leaving baseball, he attended Moler Barber College and began his barbering career at the Z & H barber shop in Healdsburg with friend Jack Zanzi. Ultimately opened Herm's Barber Shop in Healdsburg. After 41 years he retired. Was a well-known fast pitch softball pitcher in the area.
Herm was married for 66 years to his high school sweetheart Dolores Mazzoni Hermon, residing most of their married life in Healdsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Hermon. Survived by his wife Dolores, sister Dixie Guadagni (Lawrence), Oakbrook, IL, children Brian Hermon (Jennifer) Dixon, CA, Beth Buchanan (Jack) Healdsburg, CA, grandchildren Brian Buchanan (Anna) Southern Pines, NC, Janeen Hermon (Michael) Vacaville, CA, Matt Hermon (Misha) Colorado Springs, CO, Blake Buchanan (Jill) Colorado Springs, CO. Great grandchildren Jack, Levi, Boden and Sofie Buchanan, Molly Hermon. Herm loved salmon fishing, abalone diving and deer hunting. Was a fan of the SF Giants and the 49ers. Was a long time member of the Fraternal order of Eagles.
Private family graveside burial was held at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyserville. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
