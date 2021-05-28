Earl Fincher Jr. passed away suddenly on December 30th, 2020 at his home.
Earl was born on November 3, 1937, in Downey, Missouri one of ten children of Earl and Lois Fincher. Anyone who knew Earl, knew of his love of his wife, birds, chickens, agriculture and church. As a small boy the family moved west following the crops from Missouri through Washington and down to California. Earl always had a small cage with a chicken or two that he tied out under the family flatbed truck, warmly remembered as the original homemade motorhome.
in 1950 they arrived in Healdsburg to visit family, rented a home on Dry Creek Rd and never left Healdsburg. Earl started school at the one room schoolhouse, the Lambert Bridge Elementary School and continued on to Healdsburg High School. Earl's passion for agriculture since a young boy called him to leave high school as a junior to work in the vineyards. He managed ranches and vineyards until he started at "The Mill", Idaco/Boise Cascade later known as BMC West and RJW. It was during his time in the vineyard that he met a young native Healdsburg girl and with her parents blessing, married her at the age of 14 and he at 20. They were together for almost 65 years until separated by his passing. Earl went on to continue to work no further than 10 miles from his home at other local businesses including Garrett's Hardware and Rite Aid until his retirement.
As Earl had traveled so much as a youth, one of his lifelong goals was to buy a piece of property to call his own and put down roots. Earl and Myrna worked tirelessly for 10 years to save up money for their piece of heaven, "Early Bird's Place". He and Myrna bought in 1970 close to where her mother was raised on Chalk Hill Rd. building their home, raising their family and putting in a garden that would go on to be a staple at the Healdsburg Farmers Market for 27 years.
Earl was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Healdsburg for the past 50+ years, becoming a Deacon and never stopped working in the Food Program every Saturday, helping those in the community. After his retirement Earl continued gardening, raising chickens and building his beloved bird and bat houses that he continued selling until his death. One of his proudest accomplishments was being published by Readers Digest for some gardening inventions as well as some funny anecdotes. Earl would sit and share his vast knowledge of plants and birds with anyone who would listen. His life was a service to give back from God the blessings he had been given.
He is survived by his loving wife Myrna, their three daughters: Diane Meyers, Debbie Kurson (Frank) and Beverly Cowart. Also survived by eight grandchildren: Brandi Lewis, Tyrell Meyers, Tory Meyers, Keenan Pimperton, Kailee Pimperton, Jonathon Kurson, Ashley Fincher, Landon Temps and three great grandchildren.
He is survived by his sister Lennabell Cavallo and many nieces and nephews.
Brother to the late: Ivalee Bruner, Charles Fincher, Russel Fincher, Max Fincher, Lowell Fincher, Freida Fay Koozer and Fred Fincher.
There will be a Celebration Of Life on his wedding anniversary, May 30th, at Trinity Baptist Church, 515 Powell Ave, Healdsburg at 4:00 p.m.. Reception immediately to follow.
