On Easter morning the heavens opened. A beam of light enveloped Kaye and she flew away home.
Frances “Kaye” Darlene Cadd Davis was born at home in Healdsburg, California on February 19, 1938 to Genevieve Bertha Steeves Cadd and Richard Joseph Cadd. She grew up in the country. She loved going to school and singing in choirs and school plays.
When she was 16 years old, she met Donald Wayne Davis. They were married on July 4, 1954 in Healdsburg. Soon they were joined by 2 children: Matthew in 1955 and Victoria in 1958.
Kaye went to Santa Rosa Junior College, then on to Sonoma State University. She received her teaching credential in 1972. Her first teaching position was at Harmony Elementary School in Occidental.
Kaye was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon). She found joy in serving her community through service projects and teaching church members, young and old.
In 1978, the Davis Family moved to Merced. Kaye continued her teaching career there, eventually settling at Charles Wright Elementary School until her retirement in 1995. She held a Lifetime Teaching Credential and was a member of the National Retired Teachers Association.
In 1996 Kaye and Don moved to Carson City, Nevada where she continued to be active in her church and taught in daycare for a number of years.
Kaye was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Carol Cadd Roca Elrod and Judith Cadd Smalley.
Kaye is survived by her husband, Don, and her brother Richard J. Cadd, Jr.; her son, H. Matthew Davis and wife Nancy; her daughter, Victoria Davis Clay; her granddaughters Kaitlyn Davis and Ashley Davis Sakurada Quintero and husband Tony; her grandsons Chad Davis and wife Erinn, Trenton Davis and wife Emily, Brandon Davis and wife Tammie; her nephew Duane Smalley and wife Sandy; and great-grandchildren Chelsea, Belle and Sydney (Chad/Erinn), Braden and Jaxon (Trent/Emily), Cameron, Ashton “AJ” (Ashley S.), Landon and Harper(Ashley/Tony).
Kaye peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. At the time of her death, she and Don had been married 67 years. She requested that there be no services held in her honor. Please remember her through your kindness to others, especially children.
