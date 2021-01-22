Gregory Dean Meier

Greg Meier passed away Jan 10, 2021. He was 67 years old. Greg was born in Healdsburg, CA on Nov 27, 1953. He was the much loved ‘second oldest boy’ to Rudy and Dolores Meier. Greg loved being a local, and cherished the fact he still had friends he had known since kindergarten. Greg made friends everywhere he went. His gregarious nature was an asset to him all his life.
As the owner/goldsmith of The Jeweler’s Studio, he was as famous for his social nature as he was for his impeccable skill and artistry. He had the ability to help people realize their vision and create heirlooms that would last generations. He began his jewelry career in the early 1970s and honed his craft over the years, becoming a master jeweler and a respected business owner in the town he was born in and loved so much. He was always thrilled to be part of people’s stories —the big moments in life where memories are made. Their stories became part of his story.
Greg was an outstanding singer and was one of the first members of the Healdsburg Community Chorus. He enjoyed singing with the chorus for more than 25 years, having many solos and duets as well as a stint as the announcer. He loved to sing the National Anthem and sang at several Prune Packers games, little league games, and homecoming games but his greatest honor was singing for many American Legion events honoring our servicemembers. He sang and played guitar with the Holy Land Band at the Adult Rehabilitation Facility at the Salvation Army at Lytton Springs for many years, often sharing his own story of overcoming addiction and finding peace in God. He was a member of the Healdsburg Community Church, playing awesome lead guitar and singing in the praise team and the choir. The support of his church family meant the world to him. As his health began to change, knowing that his friends were praying for him buoyed his spirits and gave him hope. The many cards he received were a constant source of joy to him and he reread them often. Being such a social man, the isolation of his illness and the pandemic was hard on him and these acts of kindness made a big difference in his days.
Greg and his wife Kelly celebrated 25 years of marriage in October 2020, though they often joked that because they worked together, sometimes it seemed more like 50.
Greg’s greatest pride came from his kids. Watching them grow into outstanding young adults was the best part of his life and he never tired of sharing stories and pictures of the two of them. Seeing them do such amazing things and work so hard toward their goals inspired him. He considered himself so blessed to see Shaina graduate from UC Berkeley and see Rudy work his way up to Corporal in the Marine Corps.
Greg is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kelly Meier, his daughter Shaina Meier of Berkeley, and his son Rudy Meier of Twenty-nine Palms, his brother Jeff Meier of Healdsburg, nieces Jessica Lee Meier and Jessica Bray, numerous cousins and his beloved nephew Ronnie Bray, his wife Angie and their baby Abby.
He was predeceased by his parents Rudy and Dolores Meier, brothers Glenn and Gary Meier, and firstborn child Chelsea Meier.
There will be a celebration of Greg’s life when it is safe for us to gather together to sing and hug and laugh and share so many stories, just like Greg would want us to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.