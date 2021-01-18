Hugo E. H. ( Butch) Bauer

Passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 88. Born in San Francisco on July 17, 1932 to Hugo and Alma Bauer. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School till his sophomore year and then transferred to Samuel Gompers Trade School where he specialized in wood working. He then attended San Francisco City College. In 1948, he met the love of his life Barbara Jerald. He joined the U.S. Airforce in 1950 where he learned Aeronautical Engineering.
He served in the Korean War 8th Fighter Bomber Squadron (Black Sheep) as a crew chief of Republic F-84 and F86 aircraft. He left the military in 1955. He married Barbara in 1956 in San Francisco and lived in Westlake where they lived until 1960. In 1957, Hugo became a nursery man and worked for Red “R” Soil Conditioner (Santa Rosa) for 22 years.
They moved to Lukas Valley where they started their family, having two boys Ken and Scott, and daughter Bonnie, and lived there until 1970. They moved to Alexander Valley in 1971 where they purchased the Kron Ranch and pursued a life of farming and being a nursery man. In 1979, he retired and became a full time viticulturist. He and Barbara remodeled their 1900s farm house which was featured in Sunset Magazine in 1980. He served on the Alexander Valley Hall Board where he along with Russ Green, Bob Young, and Dick Haffner were instrumental in its renovation. He served on the Sonoma Count Farm Bureau, Healdsburg Kiwanis, Sirs and American Legion Post 111. He attended Healdsburg Community Church.
His first love and priority was loving his family. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 64 years. His loving family included his son Ken, son Scott (Lisa), daughter Bonnie (Mike), sister Claire (Stewart and sons Eric and John), sister-in law Janet Olson (Dale and son Carl), great nephew Nicholas (Amanda and son Liam). His joy was his grandchildren Justin (Amanda and daughters Anabelle and Delaney), Garrett (Kendra), Logan Bauer, Michael and Emilie Bauer, and Rylee Haskins, along with family in Germany and Fresno, California.
He was preceded in death buy his parents Hugo and Alma Bauer, nephew Dean Olson, and niece Diane Olson.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to: Healdsburg Kiwanis Club P.O Box 1156, Healdsburg, CA 95448 or Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448.
