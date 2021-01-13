~ In Loving Memory ~
You have been in our thoughts every day for the last five years. We will always remember your beautiful smile and how much you enjoyed listening to IZ sing, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
We will always love and miss you.
You are forever missed.
Your Loving Family and Friends
