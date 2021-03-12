With a heavy heart.... my Mom... my rock... has made her transition into the Spirit World. She was very strong and stubborn all the way through to the end. She loved life and wanted keep living for ever and ever.
But my Grams, my son Rob Ortega, my Gramps, and many of her friends that we have lost along the way, have come for her and guide her through the process of the other side. No more pain and discomfort. Just love and peace. I am sure she will have the prettiest set of wings to fly with the other Angels and look after the rest of us that are in the human world... to shine light on us when we need it.
Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time in a safe way for everyone. She is survived by her grandson Mike Hughes and her son Cecil Rider and daughter LeAnne Marie Esparza.
And a special thank you to Josh Aguilera, as her friend and caregiver, for being there to the end. It will possibly be late summer that we can celebrate... she definitely wants us to celebrate her, and we will.
So for now... those who love her can light a candle in her memory.
RIP Mom... I love you.
