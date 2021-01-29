Laura Beth Beach died on January 13, 2021 in Windsor, California. Laura was born on July 23, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio and grew up in Ohio, Virginia, and California with her parents, Charles and Maryjo, and her siblings Barbara, David, Marjorie, Stuart, Tony and Timothy.
During her lifetime, Laura traveled the world and engaged in a variety of occupations, from writer, to journalist, to teacher for special needs students. Laura was politically active throughout her life, serving as a school board member in Healdsburg and as a peace activist. Laura was an avid reader, was bilingual, loved animals, and enjoyed traveling with her late husband Bob.
She is survived by her four sons Ian, Robb, Jesse, and Anthony; and her eight grandchildren Paxton, Liam, Gavin, Ela, Xavier, William, Theodore, and Charlotte. Laura was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, friend, and most of all, human being. She will always be remembered for her exceptional kindness and pure heart.
A service for Laura will be held later in the year.
