April 11, 1943 – April 17, 2021
Norman L. Baker died after a long illness, at age 78, in his home in Grants Pass, Oregon. He was born in Healdsburg, California, the son of Norman G Baker and Ella K. (Boyd) Baker.
Norman (“Butch”) Baker, graduated from Healdsburg High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, he served in the US Navy Submarine Service during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College with a degree in electronics in 1974. He spent his professional career at Hewlett Packard in Santa Rosa, California, and Corvallis, Oregon.
Norman was predeceased by his parents, as well as sisters Irene Lovsci, and Bertha (“Babe”) Middleton. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Susan, son Robert Baker of Rohnert Park, California and his partner Tavia, beloved grandchildren Annabelle and Brian, sister Geraldine Anderson, nieces Erika Zlataroff-Barton, Leah Fairbanks of Ashland, Oregon, and nephew David Middleton of Phoenix, Oregon.
Norm had a wonderful multi-faceted persona. He lived life to the hilt, with a great sense of humor, enjoying good food, drink, and the company of almost everyone. Conversely, he could become an independent backwoods loner who could live anywhere and eat anything. As a technician, he never met a problem he did not like or want to solve. He was an avid reader who loved golfing, adventure, and world travel.
At his request, Norman was interred with military honors at Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Oregon on April 27, 2021. Proud to serve his country, Norm was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Please make donations to these or any charity of your choice in his memory.
We certainly will never forget you, Norman. You will be in our hearts forever.
