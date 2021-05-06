Patricia May Malone died at home on April 30, 2021 in Healdsburg, California at age 93. Born Patricia May Callahan on August 27, 1927 in Alhambra, CA. Pat married Robert Laurence (Bob) Malone at age 17 by Army Chaplin “North E. West in the South” on December 15, 1944. They were married 70 years until Bob’s death in 2015. They had three children – Larry (Diane), Robin (Rich) and Gloria (Jim). Bob and Pat had eight grandchildren, great grand-children, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pat grew up in the early days of live theater, entertainment and dance at the Pasadena Playhouse. She began learning ballet there at age 3. Pat often accompanied her father, James Lionel Callahan, who was the Back Stage Manager. At age 12, Pat started selling tickets in the Playhouse ticket booth and serving coffee. Her passion and love for ballet grew and she continued dancing into her late 80s.
Pat worked for Healdsburg General Hospital for 22 years as an administrative secretary, as well as belonging to and serving various clubs, charitable and educational organizations.
Pat was a Christian. She loved the Lord and her family deeply, as well as many dear friends and animals throughout her life.
The family is grateful for the faithful loving care given to Pat by her granddaughter April and great grandson Darek for the last 10 years. Also thanks to the Hospice team for their wonderful support.
Graveside service and internment will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
