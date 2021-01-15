It is with great sadness that Paula Jo Cox passed away on November 8, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born September 29, 1946 in San Francisco, California to her proud parents Joseph J. Byrne and Naomi P. Byrne. She moved with her parents to Sonoma County in 1960, and attended Healdsburg High School, graduating in the Class of 1964.
Shortly after she attended beauty college and after graduating, she started her 38 years as a beautician before hanging up her magic comb, scissors and razor. Thirty one of those years were at M & M House of Beauty. From there she started her second career as a co-owner of Coggins Fence & Supply, Inc., along with her husband Joe, until her passing. During those years she wore many hats at the company, keeping everyone in line. She will be dearly missed by all at the company.
Paula married the boy next door in 1965, and they shared their lives for 55 ½ years living and loving the years they shared together.
She is survived by her brothers Noel and Tom Byrne; her sister Rita Bhatti; nieces Ginger, Aisha, Jayden, Jacy, Jessie Lynn, Julie, Jennifer and Kyra; nephews Yousef, Jason, Jeff, David, Daniel and Kaleb; sisters-in-law Judy Clark, Judy Cox, Janie Whitt, Dale Byrne; and her long-time best friend Yvonne Kennedy.
She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched over her lifetime here on earth. At this time there will be no service until we can gather in a celebration of her life at a date to be announced when the time is right.
