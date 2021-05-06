Roger Edward Honzik was born in Los Angeles, CA to Charles and Christine (Bussjaeger) Honzik. He passed away on April 30, 2021 at the age of 87.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Suzan (Fonnet) Honzik, his adoring children Christine (Francois) Piccin, Martin (Janet) Honzik, Kathleen Honzik, Teresa (Darrold) Fisher, Maureen (Richard) Michel, Margaret (Rychard) Jacobson, and Gerard Honzik, his brother Richard (Judy) Honzik, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Nicholas Honzik.
Roger’s early life was filled with close-knit extended family and wonderful adventures. Roger learned to love the outdoors during family excursions to hunt for Indian artifacts in California’s high desert and during the family’s annual deer camp at Florence Lake. More than anything Roger loved the sea where he and his family spent countless hours. Roger even had his own special rock where he loved to sit, look out over the ocean, and contemplate the world.
Following graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Germany as a radar operator during the Korean War. Roger married Suzan Ann Fonnet in 1958. They settled in North Hollywood where the first of their seven children were born. In the early 1960’s, the young family moved north to Sonoma County where their family continued to grow.
Roger was a devoted husband and a loving father. He taught his children the value of hard work and how to always treat people with kindness. Most importantly to him, he gifted his children a love for the natural world, especially a deep affinity for the ocean.
Roger loved fishing, not caring if it were in rivers, lakes, or the sea...he adored it all. He shared adventures with his family, hikes along the ocean cliffs and backpacking trips to his treasured Florence Lake. He was a gentle man and wonderful role model.
Roger discovered a passion and true gift for writing in his retirement years in Paradise CA. He wrote hundreds of pieces of poetry and several volumes of memoirs. He gifted his writing to his family, believing that passing his words, memories, and childhood stories to those he loved would be one of his most-important legacies. Roger published over a dozen books in all, including some that he lovingly printed and bound himself.
Roger and Sue returned home to Sonoma County where he spent his last few years surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed quiet afternoons under the redwoods or driving along the rugged coastline. Roger was never without a smile or a kind word for those around him. He is well-remembered for his gentle sense of humor, his loving patience, and his grace in putting others first. He left this world a better place.
Roger’s family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy one of California’s many beautiful outdoor spaces. When there, think of Roger. He would have said, “This is just amazing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.