Timothy Keegan

Tim and Nancy created a beautiful life together based on an endless amount of love and laughter. To say they belonged together, is an understatement. They were married on June 14, 1975 and raised 3 children together who could not have been prouder to call him Dad.
Tim lived for his family. To him the greatest blessing was raising his children together with Nancy as they taught them strength, resilience, compassion, and to face their fears head on. Not a day went by that he did not support and encourage his children, letting them know just how much they were loved. With Dad, you somehow knew even in the hardest times that everything would be alright. Tim never met a stranger, and made even the newest of friends feel welcomed, heard, and like they mattered to him, because they did. There wasn’t a room he entered that didn’t end up filled with echoing laughter and good times.
Tim attended Montgomery High School where he held the #1 spot on the golf team. After graduating in 1966, he attended Fresno State where he studied viticulture and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Returning to Healdsburg after college, he spent the next 30 years farming wine grapes, and fresh market apples which he delivered to local grocers. It was there on his ranch that every Sunday during harvest, the entire Keegan clan came together packing apples and creating memories. When harvest was over and the work slowed down, he would spend time at the family house in Dillon Beach, poke poling and clam digging with his kids.
Tim took a brief stint of retirement after selling the ranch, spending his days playing golf and working in the yard. But if you knew TK you knew retirement wouldn’t last long. He then spent another 10 years working for Mo Houston Electric. His second and final retirement allowed him the time with his family and friends that was so important to him. Camping with the family at Hendy Woods, he would share his love for the outdoors with his grandkids and took pride in watching his kids raise them and teach them the lessons they had learned from their grandpa. It also allowed him to travel like he always wanted across the US with his sweetheart by his side in their travel trailer, making memories at Borrego Springs and Graeagle with friends, and visiting national parks and monuments.
Tim loved the outdoors, and was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of The Men’s Club at Taymen Park Golf Course for over 30 years where he also served as President and Board Member. He had a core group of guys (more of a pack really) who played a few times a week together.
TK was also a lifetime member and past president of the Pieta Deer Hunting Club. He passed on the tradition he had with his own father to his kids. From the time they were young, he created memories with his boys there during the season, and always one special weekend just he and his daughter. It was the one weekend of the year that was just for them. The original “Big Buck champion,” Tim enjoyed putting in a hard day’s work pushing the brush, followed by an afternoon of cold drinks and laughs with the guys. This usually ended with a card game where he would take everyone’s money. At the club he was seen as a mentor to younger members and was a legend in his own way. He knew the land like the back of his hand, was always teaching others what he knew, and was the “go-to” guy for all things at the club.
Tim is known and will be remembered for his fiery wit, “tell ya’ like it is” personality, contagious smile and laugh, enormous heart, and welcoming arms. He will be missed every moment of every day but will live on in the stories we tell and the memories we keep in our hearts.
A public viewing took place February 15, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Healdsburg, CA. Due to COVID, a private rosary and mass were held for immediate family only. Once restrictions allow, a large public wake and celebration of life will be announced.
