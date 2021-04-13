Warren D. Toomey, son of the late Warren J. and Maria L Toomey, passed away January 20, 2021 after a long battle with diabetes. He graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1970 and worked in the family pump business until its sale. He then went to work for Max Machine until retirement. He married Dorothy M. Toomey in 1970 and they have four children – Jason Thomas, Martin Dyril Toomey, Stephanie N. Hopkins and Melissa M. Szweda. He has five grandchildren – Shaun, Noah, Meghan, Alice Mae, Mason and one great-grandchild Benjamin.
There will be no memorial service held.
