William Warren Fuller, 94, died of natural causes in Healdsburg, CA on January 7, 2021. He was born on January 23, 1926 in Pasadena, CA to Angeline Sullivan Fuller and Edward Theodore Fuller. He was raised by his mother in Pasadena during the Great Depression where he learned the value of hard work.
Dad proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was stationed in the small town of Cerignola in the Apulia region of Italy. After his honorable discharge in 1946, William returned to Pasadena and attended USC on the GI Bill, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Retailing. William worked in retail during his college years and met his future wife, Carolyn, when he sold her a pair of pajamas that were a size too large. She eventually forgave him and they maintained a long-distance relationship after he moved to Honolulu to work for Liberty House. They married in 1957 and she joined him in Hawaii. Both of their daughters, Susan and Beverly, were born in Honolulu.
In 1968, William accepted a job on the mainland, and the family settled in Minneapolis, Minnesota. William was then recruited by Jerry Leonard men’s store in Omaha, Nebraska in 1971 and enjoyed a successful career with them until he retired in 1988. William and Carolyn then relocated to Healdsburg, CA.
William kept busy as a volunteer at the local library, the Healdsburg museum, the local food bank, and rang the bell for the Salvation Army at holiday times. He and Carolyn also traveled throughout the US and overseas as well as wintering in Maui. They continued to enjoy an active life until Carolyn’s health deteriorated and William became her sole caregiver until she passed in November, 2004.
After Carolyn’s death, William continued to travel with Daytripping of Santa Rosa and even took a trip to Italy again with St Mary’s School of Medford in his 80s. With the help of his dedicated friends and caregivers from HomeCare Assistance Sonoma County, William was able to live on his own, with cats Mollie and Millie, in his home until he passed. The family is grateful to St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Services during the time of William’s passing.
William was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolyn, and numerous beloved cats. He is survived by his two daughters Dr. Beverly Fuller Phillips (Frank) and Medford, OR, Susan Fuller, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Becky Fuller-Phillips of Seattle, WA, Josh Melcher (Heidi) of Gretna, NE, Ben Melcher (Qistina) of Omaha, NE, Lucy Melcher of Gretna, NE; and great-granddaughter Sofea Melcher of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; two stepsons Nick Phillips (Ashley) of Medford OR and George Phillips of Portland OR; and great grandson Leo Phillips of Medford OR.
No service will be held at his request, but donations can be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Healdsburg in his name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.