A modest turnout for the first event Windsor Easter parade wound its way through town on March 27. Prizes were given for the best decorations, including:
Most Decorations: Cathy Whiteman and her grandchildren Nathan and Emily
Best Theme: Heather Cullen
Best Vintage: William Llamas
Judges Favorite: William Llamas
