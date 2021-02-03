Nine Girl Scouts belonging to Windsor Girl Scout Troop 11302 earned their Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, eight at the Gold level and one at the Bronze level. The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) recognizes United States citizens and lawfully admitted, permanent residents of the United States who have achieved the required number of hours of service over a 12-month time period or cumulative hours over the course of a lifetime. Earning this award is a tremendous honor.
President’s Volunteer Service Awards are offered at multiple levels and are designed to recognize each milestone of one’s service achievement. Levels include Bronze (50-74 hours), Silver (75-99 hours), Gold (100+ hours), and the highest honor, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime. These nine awards were earned for the period of time July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
Awards are issued by approved certifying organizations; Girl Scouts of America is one such organization. Along with the ultimate honor of presidential recognition, these Girl Scouts received a personalized certificate, an official pin, medallion, and a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States.
Collectively, the honorees volunteered 985 hours, working on numerous projects. Community service projects included mask-making for essential workers, card writing for lonely seniors, sorting holiday gifts for less fortunate children and sewing pillowcases for children with cancer. These older Girl Scouts also served many hours helping younger Girl Scouts earn badges and develop skills.
For eight of these girls, this award marks the third consecutive year they earned a PVSA award. Raquel Victoria, earned this award for the first time, personally serving 100 hours and earning the award at the gold level. Currently, these girls continue to serve younger Girl Scouts during COVID by offering zoom events, serving local girls, girls across the US and around the world.
Girl Scout Troop 11302 is a Windsor-based troop comprised of nine girls at the Cadette and Senior levels who attend various schools and come from Santa Rosa, Windsor and Healdsburg.
— Jennifer Wall
