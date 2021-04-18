It almost doesn’t matter what’s on the agenda for the April 21 meeting of the Windsor Town Council. The big question isn’t what’s the council discussing, as much as which council members will be in attendance and will there be a quorum available to take any action.
Following sexual assault allegations against mayor Dominic Foppoli and a ferocious public meeting in which over 100 callers Zoomed in to tell the mayor to resign, Foppoli announced he would be stepping back from his mayoral duties but not resigning. Based on his statement it would appear the Foppoli will not be in attendance for the upcoming meeting.
At the special community meeting, which he did attend part of, Councilmember Esther Lemus did not attend, because she is one of the women who has accused Foppoli of sexual assault. If Foppoli does not attend the upcoming meeting it is not clear if Lemus will attend.
If neither Lemus or Foppoli attend, the council will not have a quorum, preventing them from doing any of the town’s business, since the council was already down one member and is awaiting a new member following the May 4 special election.
Nevertheless, an agenda has been published for the upcoming meeting.
The first item on the agenda after public comment, which is likely to be fiery, and consent calendar is a public hearing on fire district service fees.
Changes to the Windsor Fire District (now Sonoma County Fire District) and the town itself (a 40% population increase) since the last time these fees were negotiated and implemented means a fairly steep jump is required to bring the fees in line with the service costs.
According to the agenda, “the proposed fire impact fees are assessed based on the square footage of the new development. On average, the proposed residential fire impact fees are 100% - 150% more than the current residential fees. The proposed non-residential fees are nearly 600% more than the current nonresidential fees.”
On the regular calendar, there will be the second of three annual council meetings related to the Town Assessment Districts, specifically the two lighting and landscape districts within the town.
At present, the estimated deficit in LLAD-1 to be covered by the General Fund is $1,523,597. This is an increase of approximately 4% from last year. The LLAD-2 general benefit contribution of $18,245 is required during this fiscal year, according to the agenda.
If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/98573496176 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 985 7349 6176
The meeting will be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
The next meeting of the Windsor Town Council takes place April 21 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.