With schools across Sonoma County reopening after a yearlong closure, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is working alongside school districts to provide the necessary support to families in the new hybrid learning format, according a statement from the club.
The club has been collaborating closely with 12 different Sonoma County school districts to determine the best programming for each of its locations.
In Guerneville, the club is open for after-school programming on Monday and Tuesday, and all-day distance learning support from 8 a.m. 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In Monte Rio, where kids are returning to in-person learning every weekday, the club is open every day after school until 5 p.m.
"We are honored to support Sonoma County schools with their reopening," said Jason Weiss, vice president of youth impact, in a statement. "Each district has a different schedule, and our clubs are adapting accordingly. Our goal is to be there for our families and members when they need us."
Boys & Girls Clubs will continue to follow all health and safety regulations, including daily wellness and temperature checks for members and staff, social distancing and required mask wearing.
"I'm excited to be back at the club and see the staff," said Andre, a sixth grader. "I've been coming here since kindergarten and they've helped me out through a lot of tough situations, and to learn how to be successful in life. I really enjoy coming here."
Pre-pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin operated 42 clubs in Sonoma and Marin counties. Since last spring, the club has operated 13 "Distance Learning Clubs," where kids have been able to attend their online classes with the support of staff. As schools reopen, the clubs will reopen several more locations, and by mid-April will have a total of 23 clubs open in eleven different communities.
"Reopening takes an astounding amount of coordination," said Michelle Edwards, executive vice president, in a statement. "It's been a joy for us to partner with schools and families to make this happen for our kids."
As part of the reopening process, the organization is actively hiring for many of its Sonoma County clubs. For current opportunities and to learn more, visit bgcsonoma-marin.org/jobs.
To learn more about what the club has available in Windsor, go to https://www.bgcsonoma-marin.org/distancelearning.
