Brooks Elementary School welcomed students back on April 5, and reported that their first two days back at school went “beautifully and smoothly.”
“Parents, thank you for trusting us with the safety, wellbeing, instruction and care of your children. It brings us great joy,” the school said in a statement.
FASTSIGNS Windsor donated classroom posters and a front-of-school banner, all of which joined the posters made buy families and students to help welcome everyone back to class.
The school utilizes staggered start times, a hybrid schedule (with daily students being identified as “roomers” or “Zoomers” depending on is they were online or in the classroom. Pathways were marked and distancing markers were placed to help kids stay safe.
“We look forward to the next seven and a half weeks together and to the future with our students both on campus and our Zoomers,” said the statement.
