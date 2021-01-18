The Jan. 20 meeting of the Windsor Town Council has a wide variety of agenda items, though the big one, the budget forecast, is likely to garner the majority of attention.
The meeting will begin with a series of proclamations celebrating the service of various commission members.
Under the consent calendar, some old business will reach its final conclusion, as costs for the upcoming special election to fill the vacant town council seat and the final repeal of the all-electric reach code are both listed for final approval.
There are no public hearings in this meeting.
The big item in the regular calendar will be the long-range fiscal forecast for the town. According to the agenda, “in April 2020, in response to anticipated but then unknown economic impacts resulting from COVID-19, staff presented potential estimates for revenue loss in fiscal year 2019-20 and made recommendations for immediate action to address potential shortfall. In October 2020, the town engaged Management Partners to prepare a fiscal model to further assess the near-term economic impacts of COVID-19 and to forecast longer-range fiscal trends.”
At the meeting, there will be a presentation of the fiscal model and preliminary forecast results. The forecast, based on information provided by staff, indicates there will be a long-term fiscal gap in the general fund. The presentation will also include a broad overview of four possible fiscal sustainability strategies to address the gap, including: expenditure controls and cost shifts; service delivery options; revenue enhancements; and service level reductions.
There will also be a vote approving the Windsor Wisdom mural, including its $9,000 budget, and a resolution creating a policy about the public display of flags at town facilities.
Finally, they’ll appoint councilmembers to serve on the various committees, commissions, boards and agencies for 2021.
The next meeting of the Windsor town council takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/95425524253 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 954 2552 4253
The meeting will be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.