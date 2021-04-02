The April 7 meeting of the Windsor Town council will tackle a lot of topics that are directly impacted by previous years: pandemic impacts on events and budgets, fire and disaster issues, pesticide management and trying to lift spirits with public art.
The meeting kicks off with a proclamation for National Donate Life Month, and a presentation from the Windsor Wellness Partnership on their COPE (Citizens organized to Prepare for Emergencies) program.
There is no public hearing, but there are four items on the regular calendar.
The first item is a discussion of budget strategy direction and guiding budget principles. Due to the long-term funding gap that identified in earlier fiscal forecasts, staff is seeking to create guiding principles for budget discussions and overall strategy for closing the gap.
The eight budget principals being suggested y staff include budgeting policies, reserve policies, ongoing resources and operations, use of one-time (windfall) resources, capital projects, fiscal sustainability planning, debt management and other matters.
According to the agenda, “Budget principles play an integral part in the overall long-term fiscal health of an organization. Best budgeting practices incorporate a long-term perspective, establish linkages to broad organizational goals and focus budget decisions on results and outcomes.”
Next the council will consider the first round of submissions for the utility box painting art project titled Discovering Windsor Through Art. According to the board packet, the town received 10 submissions, and is moving seven forward for council consideration.
Submissions can be viewed at https://windsor-ca.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=1458&meta_id=76326.
Events have been one of the biggest losses throughout the pandemic, and they continue to be slow to return. Given that, and the long-term uncertainty of rules bout gathering, the town is suggesting that instead of the usual Independence Day celebrations Kaboom! That the town instead consider putting on a high-altitude pyrotechnic display that would allow people to observe the fireworks without having to gather in one place for an event.
The show will not have an impact on the budget because of all the monies that did not get spent on events in 2020. If approved town staff will have to find a launch location (a larger open space is required for the high altitude launches) and finalize plans.
Finally, the council will discuss potentially exempting some areas and projects from the Integrated Pest Management Policy. The high price tag, and issues with worker safety have made the IPMP challenging to implement and staff is recommending exemptions for areas where the general public does not have access, like road medians, wastewater plant berms and others.
The next meeting of the Windsor Town Council will take place on April 7 at 6 p.m. If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/97539421021 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 975 3942 1021
The meeting will be live streamed at:
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
