The May 5 meeting of the Windsor Town Council was fairly quick by normal standards, but it covered a few substantial issues.
Early on in the agenda, following the council giving proclamations denouncing anti-Asian racism and violence and proclaiming May 16 through May 22, 2021, as National Public Works Week, it received a briefing update from Windsor Police Sergeant James Percy on loud car noise.
This has been an ongoing issue in the town in recent months, and follows a full presentation from the police chief on the issues a few meetings back. The complaints from residents about unmuffled cars revving their engines and racing through town at all hours of the day and night haven’t abated, but Percy said the police are continuing to work to curtail the issues.
According to Percy, the department has conducted 111 traffic stops for different violations. Of those, during March and April it issued 21 warnings for speed-related infractions, and three citations in April and “a couple” in May for speed-related infractions.
“The exhaust noise has been a concern, and that’s been hit and miss as we come across them,” Percy said. “In April we cited four for the loud exhaust.”
Percy said in recent weeks, they’ve been hearing from residents about a spike in racing and speed incidents in the Reiman Lane area, so the department has plans to add extra patrols and move their speed trailer to the area.
“We are taking this seriously,” Percy said. “When we have the opportunity to educate people, that’s where warnings come in and then over time if issues continue we give actual citations.”
Councilmember Debora Fudge said she had continued to receive emails from residents experiencing bad behavior, especially in the downtown area, and vice mayor Sam Salmon (currently acting as mayor) asked if the department ever issues “fix-it-tickets” to vehicles without the exhaust system tampered with, which Percy said did happen.
New fixed agenda item
There will be a new standing item on future town council agendas, presented by town manager Ken MacNab, relating to the current issues surrounding Mayor Dominic Foppoli. Three items were raised by councilmembers for future council action at the previous meeting: sending a letter to the state attorney general’s office urging them to investigate the accusations against Foppoli, creating a disciplinary system and set of standards for council members related to issues of misconduct, and finally the creation of community healing events to help the community following the disclosures about the mayor’s alleged behavior.
According to MacNab, the letter has been drafted and is awaiting final edits and approval and it will then be sent to the appropriate parties. He also said that he has been meeting virtually with town managers from all over the state to see what other municipalities do and what their policies are.
“What I have found is many have codes of ethics with procedures for council to self-investigate,” he said. “We are preparing to move forward, and maybe including board and committee members and possibly involving the public into the process.”
MacNab also said he had turned over the community healing events to Parks & Rec manager Jon Davis. “I have asked (Davis) to reach out to Verity to discuss opportunities for community events … we are also looking internally, working with our human resources department to bring in a professional who can help staff also get through some of these emotions and concerns.”
Public hearing
There were only two items on the main agenda, and the first was a public hearing to change the allowed heights of structures in certain zoned areas within the town. The change would affect 11 parcels within the town, including on Arata Lane, Golf Course Drive, Old Redwood Highway and a final one on Starr Road, on a parcel that currently contains the Windsor Grange.
The proposal is meant to make it easier for buildings on those parcels to achieve the allowed and desired density of 16 units per acre.
“There is no map change in this proposal, it only increases building height … there is no proposed change to the density range, it is meant to help facilitate development on the higher end of the density range,” said planner Kim Voge.
According to the agenda packet, three-story buildings are typically needed for a project to reach a density of 16 units per acre. It discussed a letter from Farrell Faber & Associates that outlines the challenges of designing a three-story mixed-use building with a 35-foot height limit.
“Assuming a ground floor commercial space with a ceiling height of 12-15 feet, plus two residential stories that are 10 feet tall, the building height would already be 32-35 feet. Additional height would be needed to accommodate gabled roofs and/or parapets to hide rooftop mechanical equipment,” the letter states.
According to Voge, the town’s General Plan consultant, Mintier Harnish, has stated that, in their experience working with other jurisdictions, increasing the height from 35 feet to 45 feet to allow development within the current density range does not seem excessive. They added that in their recent experience with zoning code updates throughout California, mixed-use zoning districts typically allow building heights between 45-75 feet to accommodate both residential units on upper floors, and commercial space on the ground floor.
The planning commission had previously recommended the council adopt the proposed amendment. The change would only apply to NC or Neighborhood Center Commercial Zoning districts.
Public comment was largely from neighbors of some of the parcels who are concerned about the compatibility with existing single-family home neighborhoods. It was posited if they could apply the standards to only select parcels, but it was stated that the amendment would have to apply to all eligible parcels, however during the design phase for any potential project, issues of compatibility could be debated and designs could be rejected.
Ultimately, the three seated members, Fudge, Salmon and councilwoman Esther Lemus, all voted in favor of the amendment, citing the need for housing, especially multifamily, in-fill housing, to help the town reach its goals and requirements.
“It’s really about creating housing for people that live here and want to stay here,” Salmon said. “Hopefully, young people who want the opportunity to stay here. I will support this also.”
Drought woes
The final agendized item for the evening was a presentation from Sonoma Water regarding the drought and the county’s request for 20% voluntary reductions in water use.
According to Sonoma Water’s Paul Piazza, the 2020-21 drought is equivalent to the 1976-77 drought, with reservoirs and rainfall totals at historic lows. Rainfall is around 38.5% of normal capacity and Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino at 61.4 and 43.0% of capacity, respectively.
Piazza said that so-called “atmospheric rivers” have become the new required normal when it comes to water recharge in northern California. “Those are storms that impact areas in a focused manner and that bring a significant amount of rainfall in geographic area,” he said. “Droughts are made and broken by those atmospheric rivers. Their absence can lead to lower water supply, and in a year where we get a significant number and the timing and landfall concentrates it, we’re susceptible to floods.”
There was some good news though; Sonoma Water had set a regional per capita goal usage goal for 2020 of 129 gallons per day, and they had actually reported per capita usage of 113 gallons per day.
Sonoma Water’s drought response plans include water shortage planning, water conservation, implementing Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations to keep water in our reservoirs, and a public awareness campaign: “Drought Is Here. Save Water.”
There will also be a county-wide event, where Sonoma Water will be giving away various water-saving devices on June 12, including an event in Windsor.
Sidebar:
Council welcomes new member
This meeting took place the day after a special election to fill a vacant council seat. While the election has not been certified, it appears that the new council person will be Rosa Reynoza, in her fourth try for a seat.
Debora Fudge made a statement on behalf of herself and seconded by other council members welcoming Reynoza.
“I would like to personally congratulate councilmember-elect Rosa Reynoza and welcome her to the town council. She worked really hard for this, she ran four times, and she really earned this seat. I look forward to her voice being on council and I also would like to thank Oscar (Chavez), Julia (Donoho), Jeff (Leasure) and Cody (Wilson), all the candidates, for the work they did in this campaign. It was well run by all of them, everybody did a great job and thanks for stepping up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.