According to an announcement from the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE), Pedro De Luna, a first-grade teacher at Cali Calmecac Language Academy in the Windsor Unified School District, has been named Sonoma County Teacher of the Month for February 2021.
The monthly award honors one of Sonoma County's most outstanding teachers from October through May. It is sponsored by SCOE, K-HITS 104.9, and Community First Credit Union (CFCU). Parents nominate teachers for the award.
De Luna has been a teacher for 20 years, all of them in Windsor at Cali Calmecac. According to SCOE, De Luna received a number of enthusiastic nominations from appreciative parents. They described him as dynamic, compassionate, energetic and full of love for teaching and his students.
"We all know that for young kids Zoom is hard enough, but Zoom in a language that you are still starting to learn is insane. Keeping 24 young students’ attention speaking only Spanish to them is hard. Mr. (Maestro) De Luna is incredible. He immediately taught his first graders the rules of his class during Zoom and has held them accountable for their behaviors. He shows up every day with a positive attitude (sometimes in various costumes) full of encouragement for both learning and the language. He makes the kids laugh and want to participate," read one nomination from a parent in De Luna’s class.
“Being a challenging year, I needed to make each day count,” said De Luna when describing his formula for success. “I enjoy starting the day with some music and movement. From there I added costumes and special challenges to motivate my students.
“One challenge was if they read 3,000 books on Epic, then I promised to shave off my beard and mustache. They loved it. We are currently trying to reach 4,000 books read. If they make it, I get to color my hair for a week. Their choice of colors of course. Currently we are at 3,675 (books),” he finished.
“So many teachers have stepped up in incredible ways to support students and families during these unprecedented times of distance learning,” said Steven D. Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools in a statement. “The Teacher of the Month program this year seeks to honor, support and thank those teachers who have gone above and beyond to support students during the shelter-in-place."
De Luna was surprised with the honor by representatives from SCOE and KHITS on Friday, March 5 during his virtual class instruction. He and his students were thrilled by the unexpected celebratory interruption. De Luna accepted the recognition with enthusiasm and joy. He expressed his love for his students and deep appreciation for this award.
“For me, it means the world to me,” De Luna said of winning. “Being selected by (parents) truly feels wonderful. This award comes from their heart. The parent who nominated me was able to witness me in action on a daily basis. They saw my dedication to their child and my students, and I can only be grateful for the time and thought they put into nominating me for this award.
“This year has been difficult for all of us. Teachers, parents and students. But to be seen as a great instructor is a true honor,” he concluded.
De Luna will be given a special plaque and a $500 gift card for teacher resources and supplies as part of the recognition.
Learn more and nominate a special teacher in your life by going to http://www.sonomacountyteacher.com.
