Editor’s note: In order to keep this story from being too long, each candidate’s responses will be presented separately, in alphabetical order.
On March 25, the five candidates vying for a short-term seat on the Windsor Town Council came together virtually to participate in a forum hosted by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters, and moderated by local personality Pat Kerrigan.
Oscar Chavez, Julia Donoho, Jeffrey Leasure, Rosa Reynoza and Cody Wilson all took turns sharing their vision and ideas with the 138 tuned in voters in their bid to take over Dominic Foppoli’s former at-large town council seat, vacated when he was elected mayor last fall.
The special election will take place via mail-in ballot only, with the first ballots arriving in mailboxes April 5 and due no later than May 4. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 19. The seat will be up for regular election in the fall of 2022, meaning the winner of the special election will be seated for approximately 17 months.
Due to the town transitioning to district elections, the winner of this special election will be able to run in 2022 only if they live in one of the districts up for vote in that election. Because this seat is still an at-large seat, any town resident is eligible.
The forum allowed candidates to make a two minute introductory statement, then gave them two minutes to answer questions sent in by residents ahead of time, followed by a one minute closing statement.
The questions covered familiar territory, including COVID pandemic recovery, the Town Green civic center project, equity and social justice, affordable housing and development, how to spend the Lytton tribe’s $16.5 million community benefit grant, disaster preparedness and how to strike the balance between small-town feel and the need for economic development, specifically tourism.
Wilson has only lived in Windsor since 2015, and is a technician for Sutter Health. His opening remarks took a different twist from other candidates when he used a plaque he had received from his work as a basis for what he could bring to a council seat. He stated it designated him a “savings champion” and “committed to finding viable solutions.”
“Basically, I have a high level of expectation for what I do. Every day I try to level up and become better and I expect everyone else to do the same and I try to effect that around everybody I work with and lead by example,” he said.
Wilson thinks technology — and the way people use it — can contribute to the recovery from the pandemic. “Why don’t we learn about the people behind these businesses, aren’t we a small town? People like videos, put videos up, make infomercials and when people start to know the story how the business came about, who works there, what they do, that’s when people become interested in that and begin to understand and sacrifice for those businesses because we know the story.”
Unlike other candidates, Wilson endorses the civic center project.
“I support the project — I think we should attack this opportunity, I don’t think we should play scared. We have this set out in front of us, the Town Green is dead on the weekend, let’s move forward and take a risk” he said. “We need to make sure we have all our ducks in a row, it’s the evolution of this town. I’ve heard from a lot of businesses owners I’ve heard from a lot of workers, they want this. There’s always going to be a risk and it’s scary, but a lot of people didn’t want the Town Green, I think it will level up the town, but I’d rather see it as a Central Park, and I believe it when a lot of people say this is a rare opportunity and we should take advantage of it. I don’t like everything about it, but I am backing it.”
Wilson also believes that the key to creating racial harmony in Windsor is understanding.
“We need to learn more about each other, once we begin, we will understand each other and begin to sacrifice for each other because we understand each other more,” he said. “People like watching videos, so let’s do roundtables, let’s ask those questions let’s find out what we don’t know about each other. Then we have a better understanding and can embrace each other.”
He also thinks that affordable housing is too difficult to build. “It seems very difficult for developers to build these affordable housing projects because there are so many fees and prevailing wage requirements and they get sued because of CEQA. It just seems difficult to do that. But, I think if we could figure out a way to fund these projects through the residents — not a tax, more along the lines of a municipal bond — but pays back with tax credits and we could take advantage of federal tax credits”.
Wilson suggested the Lytton money be used to shore up falling reserves and general fund revenues, but was informed that the memorandum of understanding dictates that the money be used for a community project and not to be used to in the general fund.
When it comes to disaster preparedness he expressed concern that all consumers be prepared and also to remember to be prepared for something other than fires.
“Let’s make sure before a disaster happen (people) have a certified copy of their insurance policy. (I also) agree with having fire breaks,” he said. “What about a floods? Can our head works at the treatment plan handle a flood? We should make sure with (the Lytton funds) the wastewater plant is robust enough for a major flood. What about earthquakes? There’s a faultline on Faught Road?”
Wilson also felt there was a way to attract tourists that will bring the kind of business the residents want for Windsor. “When I was growing up, they made a place called the Kids Kingdom, this giant play structure, and when you’re a kid and see that it blows your mind and you need to go there all the time. So, I’m all about building a crazy play structure that every town in Sonoma County will want to go to,” he said, adding that he also thinks Windsor could create a “Walk of Fame” honoring contributions of Windsor citizens and that a hotel on the Green won’t take away what Windsor is all about.
“I’m not a politician and I don’t want to be,” he concluded. “I don’t know if you’re tired of hearing to same old political stuff, but that’s not me. I think outside the box and I’m not afraid to challenge ideas … let’s starts to understand each other and learn about who we are, then we can move forward with decisions.”
