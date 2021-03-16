In a letter to the community dated March 16, Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker announced that Windsor High School (WHS) Principal Lamar Collins has resigned, effective March 15.
According to the letter, Collins resigned to “pursue another professional opportunity.” The board held a special board meeting on March 15 to accept the resignation of Collins, effective immediately.
The letter from Decker also outlined plans for managing affairs at the high school for the remainder of the school year.
“In order to assist WHS through the end of the school year, and not lay everything at the feet of the three assistant principals, Steve Jorgensen will be returning as the interim principal for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year,” the letter said.
Jorgensen served as superintendent in Windsor from 2014 to 2017, and immediately prior was the superintendent in Cloverdale for two years. He spent five years before that as assistant superintendent of business services and human resource for the West Sonoma County Union High School District, and served as a high school principal for more than 10 years. His official start day will be March 31, according to Decker.
WHS’s three assistant principals Amy Zigler, Grace Curtin and Pete Sullivan will also be working together to make sure that things at WHS are being addressed effectively.
“Lucky for us, we have very capable administrators at WHS to help us finish the year in a positive fashion,” Decker said in the letter.
The letter finishes with Decker acknowledging that this “complicates an already complicated year,” and that he appreciates all that has been done to create meaningful learning opportunities for students.
“We will continue to do our best to be ready for those students who are returning on April 5,” he concludes.
