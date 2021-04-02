Community briefs

When updating yard, be aware of flammable materials
The Sonoma County Fire District reminds residents that since it’s beautiful out, you are probably out in the yard sprucing things up. Though it’s tempting to buy bark and mulch, please be cautious where you put it. Keep in mind this can introduce a combustible material into your landscape and we know, landscape materials play a role in the spread of fire. For this reason, it is important to consider the type, location, and quantity of mulch used. Embers often accumulate adjacent to structures and mulch can be a receptive fuel bed for these embers. Five foot "exclusion zones/immediate zones" adjacent to structures of noncombustible rock, gravel, concrete and pavers is a key component to home survivability. Live plants, even when irrigated, are not recommended in this area.
Watch out for kids returning to school
The Windsor Police Department reminds residents that on this Monday, April 5 “we are so excited that the kids get to go back to school again in Windsor. So please use extra caution people will be walking and driving to school zones, crosswalks and in neighborhoods.”
Town receives grant for pedestrian crossing improvements
The town of Windsor has been awarded a $240,000 grant to complete pedestrian crossing improvements at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive. The project addresses pedestrian safety concerns through use of flashing beacons, curb extensions and a median refuge area. The project also involves restriping of bike lanes and lane lines on Brooks Road South. Construction is anticipated in the summer of 2022.
What makes great streets and grand boulevards?
The town of Windsor invites you to an online public workshop on April 8 at 6 p.m. to share your ideas about where and how Old Redwood Highway should be revitalized between Shiloh Road and Starr Road to provide a more friendly environment for pedestrians and cyclists, to create a cohesive sense of place, and to be more attractive.
Workshop link: http://bit.ly/orhworkshop
For project and workshop details, visit www.ORHCorridorPlan.com
Our water supply system
Interested in knowing more about the county’s water supply system? Watch this short video to learn more about the history of the Russian River Watershed, the beginning of the Sonoma County Water Agency, and how our water supply system coexists with salmon habitat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bc9Ll7N1aKU
Earth Day trash cleanup
Celebrate Earth Day by helping to keep garbage out of Windsor's beautiful creeks. From April 19-22 volunteers can organize their own neighborhood cleanup supported by the town. Trash collection bags and gloves will be provided for pickup at Public Works Department, 8400 Windsor Road, outside of building 400.
On Saturday, April 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. participants can visit the town staff table at the corner of Victory Lane and Macfarlane Way to pick up a trash bag and collect trash along the roadway. Filled bags will be picked up on April 24 once participants notify town staff of the intersection where the trash bags are left.
There will also be an Instagram photo contest. A free Russian River Watershed t-shirt will be given to three participants who share the best photos of the event: @town_of_windsor_ca, #TownofWindsorCleanup2021. Must be posted by noon on April 24. For more information contact the Storm water Program Staff at the Public Works Department 707-838-5385 and stormwater@townofwindsor.com.
Climate action and resiliency virtual town hall
Join us for the County of Sonoma's Climate Action & Resiliency Virtual Town Hall at 5 p.m. on April 6. After brief presentations about current climate initiatives in the county, participants will be invited to give feedback, voice concerns, identify priorities and brainstorm future initiatives. Participants will be invited to give feedback, voice concerns, identify priorities and brainstorm future initiatives.
We want to hear from you how to make Sonoma County carbon neutral by 2030. https://fb.me/e/3sALcmhzT
Airport seeking thoughts on post-pandemic travel
Help Sonoma County’s airport create the safest and most comfortable travel experience possible by sharing your thoughts. Take a few minutes to tell the airport about your expectations of airports as COVID-19 is contained and be entered to win an airport gift pack. Click here to take the survey.
