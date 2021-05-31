Community briefs

Objective design standards now available for review
In early 2020 the town of Windsor initiated a project to develop “residential multi-family objective design standards,” which, when adopted, will be incorporated into the town’s zoning ordinance.
A copy of the draft multi-family residential objective design standards is now available for public comment and review. Please click the following link to review the document and provide all comments to Ellen McDowell at emcdowell@townofwindsor.com by June 24, 2021.
There will also be a Zoom for a joint meeting of the Planning Commission and Town Council at 6 p.m. on June 30. Zoom instructions will be included on the meeting agenda.
Volunteer clean up at Foothill Park
Looking for a great outdoor volunteer project on Saturday, June 5? The Parks Foundation is proud to support a trail workday at Foothill Regional Park in Windsor, thanks to a generous grant from Kaiser Permanente. Join Sonoma County Regional Parks staff as they prune the trails to make way for park visitors. Tools, materials and gloves provided. Registration required. For information contact volunteer coordinator John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org.
Cardboard recycling in town
Sonoma County Resource Recovery, the town's waste hauler has made available eight locations for residents to drop off oversized or excess cardboard, free of charge. The blue cardboard dumpsters are for cardboard only, no trash or other recyclable materials will be accepted. Please remember to break down your cardboard boxes to optimize space.
The cardboard dumpsters will be available year-round and can be found at the following locations:
Public Works Corporation Yard, Used Oil Facility at 8400 Windsor Road.
Town Parking Lot at the corner of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road.
Town Parking Lot at the Huerta Gym adjacent to the Town Green and Library.
Windsor Unified School District school sites:
Brooks Elementary School, 750 Natalie Drive.
Cali Calmécac Language Academy, 9491 Starr Road
Mattie Washburn Elementary, 75 Pleasant Avenue
Windsor Middle School, 9500 Brooks Road South
Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road
For additional recycling needs visit Sonoma County Resource Recovery at www.sonomacorr.com or Zero Waste Sonoma at www.zerowastesonoma.gov
New program to help fight opioid overdose deaths
On April 1, 2021 the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department started the Medical Assisted Treatment (MAT) program in the Main Adult Detention Facility. MAT is the use of medications with counseling and behavioral therapies, which is effective to treat opioid use disorders and can help some people sustain recovery. MAT programs have been introduced across the country and are receiving positive reviews for their ability to transition people away from opioids.
The MAT program focuses on maintaining treatment for inmates enrolled in a MAT program before coming into custody to keep them on the road to recovery. We are proud to initiate the program and look forward to expanding it in the future.
California experienced 3,244 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2019, the most recent calendar year of data available. Sonoma County accounted for 65 of those deaths.
