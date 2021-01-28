Community briefs

Future dog park
Parks and Recreation staff will be presenting an update for a future dog park at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Two locations have been selected for consideration based on feedback received through a survey and a community meeting. These locations will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission at a special meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually on Zoom. You can access the Zoom log in passcode for the meeting on the agenda, which will be posted on Feb. 4, and can be found here: https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos. Anyone wishing to provide feedback on the topic will be allowed the opportunity speak before the commission after the staff presentation. Questions can be directed to 707-838-5980, mkovanis@townofwindsor.com.
Skatepark reopens
On Jan. 26, the town of Windsor announced the reopening of the skatepark due to the recent stay-at-home orders being lifted by state and county health officials. The skatepark has been opened and closed throughout the pandemic, due to poor observation of masking rules and requirements. Thus, patrons are reminded that in order to keep our skatepark open, all visitors must wear a mask and maintain six feet distance from others.
Girl Scout cookies back on sale
Girl Scout cookie sales season has started, and this year will look quite different than years past. At this point, troops are not able to hold booths in front of stores or sell door-to-door so scouts are having to get creative with their digital options. Cookie sales are the largest source of income for most troops and proceeds are used for projects that will improve our community, to take educational trips and fund other activities.
Scouts are able to leave door hangers and deliver orders using safe, contactless methods. Each Girl Scout has a Digital Cookie Storefront that can take payments. Girl Scouts of Northern California has an online cookie finder that matches customers with a Girl Scout selling cookies in their area. The web site is ilovecookies.org.
A Burning Proposition
Join a discussion about the use of prescribed burning to manage vegetation and promote healthy ecosystems. On Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. a great panel of experts will lead a discussion about prescribed burning.
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vf-ChqjItH9XfeSAxTQOzIMj7ahwRC6V2
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting, and you can submit your questions ahead of time.
The topics and speakers covered will include:
Historical/cultural perspective on burning: Sherrie Smith-Ferri Elder from the Lytton Band of Pomo at Dry Creek Rancheria
Science of putting fire on the ground: Sasha Berleman, PhD
Effects on air quality: Craig Tallman, Air Quality District
Planning process for having a burn: Northern Sonoma County Fire District Chief Marshall Turbeville
A landowner's perspective: Paul Pressler
There will then be a Q&A portion.
Ventilation recommendations
The CDC recently updated their recommendations regarding ventilation in our homes. Given that we're spending more time indoors during these colder months with the pandemic, it's important to keep the air flowing to help prevent virus particles from accumulating in the air. Good ventilation, along with other preventive actions, like staying six feet apart and wearing masks, can help prevent you from getting and spreading COVID-19. The best way to do so is to use as many ways as you can (open windows, use air filters, and turn on fans) to help clear out virus particles in your home faster. If it is safe for you to do so:
Open doors and windows as much as you can to bring in fresh, outdoor air. It’s better of course to open them wide if you can, but even having a window cracked open slightly can help. And even better if you can open multiple doors and windows at the same time to allow more fresh air to move inside.
For more tips to improve ventilation indoors, visit https://bit.ly/3ieBh93
