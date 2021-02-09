Community briefs

Traffic enforcement this week
The Windsor Police Department has announced that directed traffic enforcement will be conducted in the area of Conde Lane within the town of Windsor between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement will be specifically looking for the following: seat belt violations, distracted driving violations, pedestrian right-of-way violations, moving violations and speed violations.
Preventing catalytic converter theft
Windsor police have also released a reminder about the surge in catalytic converter thefts in the North Bay and how to prevent them. As a reminder, thieves use portable cordless cutting tools, steal them for their precious metals and they are typically taken from Toyota brand vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage. To help prevent thefts, park vehicles in a garage or well-lit and well-traveled areas, install an aftermarket security device and always report suspicious activity to dispatch at 707-565-2121.
Winter needs fire safety too
CalFire reminds residents that proper fireplace maintenance can help prevent a fire emergency this winter. Have your chimney cleaned and inspected each year by a professional to ensure you’re being fire safe.
Unique mountain lion spotted in county park
A natural resources team has been tracking a female mountain lion who moves differently than typical lions. Similar gait abnormalities and kinked tails — possibly linked to inbreeding — have been observed in other lion populations, such as the Florida panthers and the mountain lions of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Despite this lion’s challenges, she’s been thriving over the past three years they’ve been observing her. Interestingly, she seems to almost always travel within a day or two of “P12,” another female lion that was collared as a part of the Living with Lions research study. It’s possible that these two lions are related and may share overlapping territories.
Research by Mark Elbroch, who has observed related and unrelated mountain lions feeding cooperatively, points out that mountain lions may be more social than previously thought.
Sonoma County Regional Parks’ ongoing monitoring of the regional mountain lions, in collaboration with research partners is made possible by Sonoma County voters who approved the local Measure M parks sales tax in 2018.
Video of the unique lion moving through the park can be seen at: https://fb.watch/3yHwka7Uhb/
Water conservation
The town of Windsor is reminding citizens that it's a dry year (Click here to see water levels in Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma.)
The winter rains have arrived, and automated irrigation systems should be off for the duration of the rainy season. Making sure irrigation systems are off from December through March is especially important since these months are used to determine residential sewer rates. Your winter monthly-average water use, or "sewer cap," is used as the multiplier for the wastewater treatment portion of your Windsor utility bill (sewer cap x $cost/gal of treatment). The lower your winter water use, the lower your sewer bill will be.
Winter is also a great time to sign up for a free home water assessment to determine if your home is water efficient and leak free. The town’s team will check both indoor water fixtures and outdoor irrigation systems and provide a report with recommendations for efficiency improvements. Knowing your house is leak free will put your mind and pocketbook at ease. To schedule an appointment, fill out and submit the online sign-up form or call 707-547-1909.
“The recent drought has served to reinforce our understanding that efficient water use and elimination of wasteful practices needs to become a commonplace living style in California. To that end, the state has taken steps to extend the statewide water-waste prohibitions put into effect during the drought until they can be adopted as permanent,” said a statement from the town. “These prohibitions will be undergoing a public process to further define and adopt them as statewide law, to be enforced in dry years and wet. Although these prohibitions may be new to many locations in the state, Windsor has had enforceable prohibitions on water waste in effect for over 20 years.
“We are confident that everyone in Windsor will continue to make it a priority to use water wisely, and will maintain the momentum the drought provided to continue to upgrade fixtures and landscapes to lower water-use alternatives. Thank you for your collective actions to reduce water use, and just as importantly, for recognizing the need to make efficient water use and conservation a part of everyday life in Windsor,” concluded the statement.
Statewide Prohibitions on Water Waste:
o Use of a hose for washing sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots and other hard-surfaced areas (though it should be noted that the local water waste code includes a provision allowing a variance for pressure washing of hard surface areas to address health and public safety concerns, such as might be encountered as a slip and fall hazard in front of a food establishment, or to address health & sanitation needs within defined trash enclosures.)
o Washing a car, boat, trailer, or other equipment with a hose not equipped with a shut-off nozzle
o Watering landscapes in a manner that causes runoff
o Watering landscapes during or within 48 hours following rainfall
o Using non-recirculated water in a fountain or other decorative water feature
The town of Windsor’s Water Conservation Program provides residents and businesses with in-depth services, education and guidance about how to manage water wisely. Information on different programs can be found at the following pages:
Residential Water Conservation: Find helpful information about indoor and outdoor water saving strategies, rebate incentives for water using appliances, and more.
Commercial / Business Water Conservation: Information about free business water assessments, water saving equipment incentive programs, and more.
Recycled Water: Find out how and where the town uses recycled water to offset our use of potable water.
