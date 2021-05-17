Community briefs

Applications to join redistricting committee accepted through May 20
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors established the Sonoma County Advisory Redistricting Commission (ARC) at their Feb. 23, 2021 meeting, to advise and assist the board with redrawing supervisorial district boundaries, due to the recent census. The ARC will have 15 members, comprised of two appointees per district and five at-large members.
A supplemental application period for the ARC will be open May 13 to May 20, 2021. All applications previously received by the county during the first application period will be retained for consideration, so there is no need to re-apply.
Announcements of the appointees and appointments of the at-large members will be made at the June 8, 2021 board meeting. Learn more: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CAO/2021-Redistricting/
Free water conservation kits
Looking for ways to save water now that our region has entered a state of drought? Order a free water savings kit from the town of Windsor Water Conservation Department. Fill out the following form, and staff will deliver a kit right to your doorstep. Materials available include water efficient showerheads, hose nozzles, reusable water bottles, faucet aerators and leak-check dye tablets. Stopping leaks and using efficient fixtures can make a big difference in water savings over time.
Click here to order your kit: https://forms.gle/uvW6SnnDkCQHWhtKA
Supplies are limited, and available for Windsor residents only. If you already filled out the form but have not received your kit, please fill it out again and check that your address is correct.
Reach out to Water Conservation Staff with any questions at wc@townofwindsor.com or calling 707-836-2301.
Windsor Resilience Plan survey
The Town of Windsor has started an 18-month process to develop a town climate adaptation and resilience plan, named the Windsor Resilience Plan. This important initiative will help the town better understand local climate-related vulnerabilities to such hazards as drought, wildfire and extreme precipitation. The plan will identify the town’s important assets it must protect, needs related to emergency preparedness and evacuation and establish a range of potential strategies and approaches to better adapt and be more resilient. The plan will also determine ways that the town can invest in our community's health, vitality, prosperity and resilience to benefit us today. The final plan is expected to be published in early 2022.
Help with this effort by filling out the following survey – it should take less than 10 minutes to complete. And please share the survey with others.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WindsorResilience?fbclid=IwAR0RS53b_k4ipjxAWOPPEaslfQ8BcVnmpm0SnQaXQU5xONNzpnpLKZm_Wgk
Directed traffic enforcement this week
Directed traffic enforcement will be conducted in the area of Old Redwood Highway (between Hembree Lane and Lakewood Drive) within the Town of Windsor between May 17 and May 24. Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement will be specifically looking for the following: seat belt violations, distracted driving violations, equipment violations, and speed violations.
BLM announces fire restrictions
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces seasonal fire restrictions, including temporary limitations on target shooting, effective May 21. The restrictions are for public lands managed by the Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices due to dry conditions and wildland fire danger. These seasonal restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order, issued on April 28, 2020, and will remain in effect until further notice.
BLM-managed public lands affected by the restrictions are primarily located in Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, western Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties. The fire restrictions will also apply at popular recreational areas along the American, South Yuba and Merced rivers, as well as at Panoche, Tumey and Griswold hills; Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument; North Cow Mountain Rifle Range; and, Indian Valley Management Area. Campfires and target shooting are also always prohibited at Fort Ord National Monument due to munitions hazards and public safety. Fire Prevention Orders for the Central Coast,Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices are available online.
In 2020, approximately 275 wildland fires burned nearly 200,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in California. An increase in wildfire severity is expected based on forecasted climate scenarios, as well as an expansion of wildfire season over much of the western United States. The following restrictions will remain in place until the fire danger subsides:
- No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire offices, or at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
- No target shooting – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Use of firearms for hunting is still allowed. Hunters must abide by state of California laws and regulations. Visitwww.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.
- No motorized vehicles off BLM designated roads or trails.
- No tools powered by internal combustion engines off BLM designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).
- No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.
- No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.
A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM California is available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG. For specific questions, please contact the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200, Mother Lode Field Office at 916-941-3101 or the Ukiah Field Office at 707-468-4000.
