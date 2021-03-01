Community briefs

Update for Shiloh Road Left Turn Interim Improvements Project
Striping and channelizer removal started Saturday, Feb. 27 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Concrete median construction will begin this week once availability is confirmed by the contractor.
The Shiloh Road Left Turn Interim Improvements Project began on Feb. 27 and is planned to last up to seven weeks. The intersection of Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue as well as the US 101 South onramp on Shiloh Road may experience traffic delays during construction.
The project will replace surface mounted channelizers with a new concrete center median and lengthen the left turn pocket for vehicles traveling westbound on Shiloh Road. A new Green Bike Lane will be installed through the intersection for eastbound cyclists.
At this time, all normal traffic movements will be allowed and access through the intersection and to the southbound freeway onramp will be maintained.
Please adhere to traffic control signs and posted speed limits during construction. Thank you for your patience as the Town improves a challenging intersection.
Windsor resident picked up in Healdsburg police action
On Feb. 14 at around 2 a.m., Healdsburg graveyard patrol officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by three individuals in a residential area in southern Healdsburg, an area that’s been experiencing an increase in gang-related crime according to the police department.
The officers identified the unlicensed/suspended 18-year-old driver as Angel Luis Garcia of Windsor.
According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department, Garcia had been previously arrested by Healdsburg Police after a drive-by shooting in Healdsburg a few months ago.
The passengers of the vehicle included 18-year-old Santa Rosa resident Isaiah Obregon and a juvenile who’s name is being withheld due to his age.
Both subjects have prior criminal records and gang related arrests.
During a search of the vehicle officers discovered a semi-automatic handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine.
“Given the totality of the circumstances and criminal histories, all subjects were eventually arrested and booked at their respective county detention facility on felony charges that include: carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a concealed firearm in a car, and person prohibited from possessing a firearm,” according to the same statement from the police department.
Parks art program for kids
Do you have a mini Van Gogh, junior Audubon or young Frida Kahlo in your life? Beginning March 2, Sonoma County Regional Parks is inviting kids (age 6-12) to learn about different local park habitats through art. Tune in to the three-week virtual art series and experiment with variety of art mediums and techniques while creating beautiful masterpieces from the comfort of home. In March, the program will focus on the theme of “night creatures.”
Runs Tuesdays, March 2, 9 and 16, from 3 to 4 p.m. All materials are included in the registration fee. Find out more and register at: https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/.../Nighttime-in-the.../ .
More than 3,000 digital magazines available with your library card
What if you could read current issues of your favorite magazines for free? Sonoma County Library cardholders are now able to stream digital versions of the world’s most popular magazines through OverDrive and the Libby app.
“Sonoma County Library cardholders can now access the world’s largest newsstand of digital magazines through OverDrive," said Sonoma County Library Collection Services Division Manager Jaime Anderson. "Choose from thousands of current and back issues of popular magazines like The New Yorker, The Week Magazine, Us Weekly, New Scientist, Cooks Illustrated and The Economist."
OverDrive now houses more than 3,000 magazines from around the world in many languages. Digital magazines were previously hosted through RBdigital. Magazines do not count towards patron checkout limits in OverDrive/Libby.
Digital magazine subjects include:
- Technology and gaming
- Home and garden
- Cars and motorcycles
- Travel and outdoor
- Art and architecture
- Lifestyle
Explore thousands of magazine issues online with OverDrive or the Libby app today. No library card? No problem. Register for a free eCard online at sonomalibrary.org.
Missing your favorite local library? Take your favorite library materials home with curbside pickup! Additionally, your online library never closes. Sonoma County Library resources are online 24/7 at sonomalibrary.org, including thousands of films, TV shows, eBooks, databases, magazines, classes, videogames and more.
Additional reporting by Katherine Minkiewicz
