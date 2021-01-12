Community briefs

Commissioners sought
The town of Windsor is seeking applicants to fill expiring terms on each of the following council commissions: Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, Public Art Advisory Commission and the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission.
The application deadline is Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, town offices are closed to the public, therefore, the town clerk’s office will be available for in-person drop off from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Applications may be requested by contacting the town clerk’s office via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com, by calling 707-838-1000 or can be found on the town’s website at: http://www.townofwindsor.com/64/Committees-and-Commissions.
Hydrant flushing
The Town of Windsor Water Division staff will be conducting hydrant flushing over the next couple of months within Zone D (see map), which includes all areas west of Highway101 and south of Windsor River Road to Shiloh Road. To help prevent sediment/dirty water from entering individual service lines, we ask that if you see staff on your street flushing a hydrant, please wait until the flushing crew has passed before using water. Water mains are flushed at high volumes to clear mineral sediment to help maintain the delivery of high-quality water and at the same time to conduct hydrant flow testing in order to update flow records necessary for fire suppression efforts.
The best books to read this year
The Sonoma County Library has put together two reading lists to help locals read their way through the winter blues.
Looking for inspiration on what to read? Like many of you, Sonoma County Library staff took shelter and solace between the covers of books in 2020. Here's a list of staff favorites from 2020.
The library has also put together a collection of Black history titles for all ages, including books, eBooks, eAudiobooks and films. These titles were purchased due to a generous donation from the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati to honor and celebrate Black history and Black authors.
County planning vaccine outreach
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services is partnering with Santa Rosa-based Leap Solutions Group to launch a COVID-19 vaccination stakeholder outreach campaign beginning this week to promote awareness and engagement about vaccination distribution within Sonoma County.
Leap Solutions Group will partner with the county in convening a series of virtual meetings and other engagement opportunities with local stakeholder groups. Specifically, Team Leap will:
- Support stakeholder engagement to ensure an equitable roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine
- Provide information and on-going engagement opportunities
- Engage with community leaders and stakeholders to ensure outreach extends to the whole county
- Establish an outreach committee composed of stakeholders who represent the county’s diversity, regions and business and nonprofit sectors
- The outreach committee will support the implementation of the county-wide outreach and engagement strategies
“This partnership will play a critical role in ensuring that community leaders in all sectors are able to get the information they need about the vaccination rollout that they can then take back and share with their members,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “By the same token, the feedback that we hope to get from these sessions and from this outreach committee will help raise county awareness of the gaps that may exist in the vaccine outreach and communication plans by the county, health care providers, the state and others.”
The Leap effort will be led by long-time Sonoma County health care professional and community volunteer, Judy Coffey, Senior Consultant for Leap Solutions Group, Inc. and the former Senior Vice President and Area Manager of Kaiser Permanente, Sonoma/Marin.
"Understanding the numerous issues surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be very difficult, and Leap Solutions is pleased to a part of the vaccination program,” said Coffey. “As a member of the Leap Solutions team, I look forward to engaging with our stakeholders on this important solution to this public health issue. As a nurse and health care professional, I am inspired to realize the impact that the vaccination program will have to revitalize our community.”
