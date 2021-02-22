Community briefs

Windsor Talent Show auditions
The Windsor Talent Show will be going forward virtually this year, with auditions taking place on Feb. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Interested performers should fill out an audition form and a media release, and schedule an audition time in advance. The completed forms should be sent to Heather Cullen at heather.wpaa@gmail.com
Polished videos for dress rehearsal are due March 12, and the show itself will take Friday, March 19, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
All ages are eligible, and participants can include groups, organizations, families, fire or police departments, school board, town council, businesses, classes or individuals. Performance ideas include skits, bands, singing, juggling, dancing, monologues, acrobatics, lip sync, roller blading, skateboarding, instrumentals, poetry and more.
Performances should be 3 to 5 minutes long, family friendly, no negativity, no politics, no profanity. Keep it delightful, thoughtful, and funny. The deadline to reserve an audition spot is Feb. 25. The cost per spot is $10, and all proceeds from the talent show provides music, drama and dance and Windsor schools (K-8) through the Windsor Performing Arts Academy.
The link for auditioning is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81276959332?pwd=MGh1WStzdlZXZkNiRmZwWk9TdnR6Zz09
Meeting ID: 812 7695 9332
Passcode: 513398
Any questions call Heather Cullen at 707-838-3341
Directed traffic enforcement planned this week in Windsor
Directed Traffic Enforcement will be conducted in the area of Foothill Drive within the town of Windsor between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28. Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement will be specifically looking for the following: seat belt violations, distracted driving violations, pedestrian right-of-way violations, moving violations and speed violations.
Deadline extended for interim seats on town commissions
The Town of Windsor is seeking applicants to fill interim seats until the new Councilmember is seated and recommends his Commission appointees to the Mayor on each of the following Town Commissions:
o Parks and Recreation Commission – one at-large Seat
o Senior Citizen Advisory Commission – one at-large Seat
All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and reside within the town limits, unless otherwise indicated.
Applications may be requested by contacting the Town Clerk’s Office via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com, by calling 707-838-1000 or can be found on the town’s website.
Completed applications for these vacancies must be returned to the Town Clerk's office no later than 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, via email at townclerk@townofwindsor.com or mdelao@townofwindsor.com or mailed at Town Hall, PO Box 100, Windsor, CA 95492. Applications mailed to Town Hall must be postmarked by March 10, 2021. If you have any questions regarding this application, please call 707-838-1000.
For additional information, application form and the official public notice, please visit: https://www.townofwindsor.com/.../Committees-and-Commissions
Traffic Advisory: Shiloh Road left turn interim improvements project
The Shiloh Road Left Turn Interim Improvements Project is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22 and and last up to eight weeks. The intersection of Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue as well as the US 101 South onramp on Shiloh Road may experience traffic delays during construction.
The project will replace surface mounted channelizers with a new concrete center median and lengthen the left turn pocket for vehicles traveling westbound on Shiloh Road. A new Green Bike Lane will be installed through the intersection for eastbound cyclists.
At this time, all normal traffic movements will be allowed and access through the intersection and to the southbound freeway onramp will be maintained.
Please adhere to traffic control signs and posted speed limits during construction.
Call for artists opens for utility box project
The town of Windsor has announced a new utility box painting program. This program aims to help beautify the community, enhancing the lives of the residents as well as those who visit and work in Windsor. This program is designed to grow and develop the talent from within to allow the community to discover each other through art.
The Discovering Windsor Through Art program is dedicated to exhibiting visual art outside the constraints of museums and galleries. To that end, the town has identified 24 utility boxes that will be painted with rotating original art inspired by an annual theme. In 2021, five to seven gifted artists will be selected through a competitive process to paint designated utility boxes. Over the next few years, this program will grow to eventually all 24 boxes in Windsor will offer original art throughout town.
The theme for 2021 is Community Healing, designed to highlight the resiliency of Windsor and help the community heal through art.
The town is now accepting applications from artists to submit qualifications and design proposals for the new utility box painting program. Read all the details in the Artist Handbook here.
This project is open to all Sonoma County regional artists however a priority will be given to Windsor residents and students who attend a Windsor Unified School District school. Artists/Art Teams may submit only one application for this project. All team members must meet artist qualifications.
Artists will receive a stipend of $800. The stipend is all-inclusive and must cover all costs incurred by the artist in the course of designing and installing the artwork.
Applications can be downloaded here. Deadline for applications is March 1. Any questions contact Olivia Lemen at olemen@townofwindsor.com .
Fit & Fun with Parks & Rec
Join the team from Parks & Rec for a four-week session of Fit & Fun with Parks and Rec. This program will get your child sweating and having fun outdoors in a safe environment. Each 45-minute session will include a warm-up, skills and drills and competitions.
Classes will take place on Mondays from March 1 to March 22 at Lakewood Meadows Park. The cost is $30 for residents, $35 for nonresidents and scholarships are available. Classes for ages 5-7 will take place from 3:30 to 4:15 and classes for ages 8-10 will take place from 4:30 to 5:15 pm.
Understand that outdoor programs can be impacted by weather during this time, but they will reschedule any class that is cancelled until you get the full amount of classes. These programs will follow all county health regulations surrounding COVID-19.
Youth scholarships are available For more information or to apply for the scholarship program, email mbelmonte@townofwindsor.com. Register online here: http://bit.ly/2r97vvQ
