A coalition of nonprofit groups are planning a free diaper distribution on March 28 at the Huerta Gymnasium. The drive-thru event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Huerta Gymnasium in Windsor at 9291 Old Redwood Highway.
A similar, previous event took place on March 14, and while this event will be similar, the groups involved will be making a few changes based on that experience. Sponsors of the first event included Redwood Empire Food Bank, Oliver's Market, Target Store Santa-Rosa-North and the Sonoma County Library.
Windsor Día de los Muertos and the Windsor High School MeCHa club volunteers and friends rounded up supplies of donated diapers, sanitary wipes, sanitation supplies, books and even a small quantity of playpens and car seats to help Windsor families hit hard by economic aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers wore masks to distribute the supplies to family cars at the drive-through event.
The March 14 event served over 235 vehicles, but the event proved so popular that traffic issues plagued the event, necessitating the group to work more closely with the town to prepare for the second event.
“While our first event was a little chaotic, as we served almost 300 families, we are working with the Parks and Rec department on logistics, improving the traffic flow/process for our next event to ease congestion on the downtown area,” said the group in a statement.
The March 28 giveaway will also be a drive-thru event. Families are asked to follow the signs set up around the Huerta Gymnasium to ease traffic at the event; there will also be volunteer traffic coordinators at the March 28 event.
Angélica Núñez, a member of the county Commission on the Status of Women and director of Día de los Muertos Windsor said local nonprofits noticed a growing need for these supplies among families struggling with the pandemic.
"We wanted to bring some community love to Windsor. We understand that families are having a challenging time with the pandemic and we just wanted to show support,” she said in a statement. “Día de los Muertos Windsor is about creating that annual celebration, but it's also about our indigenous culture. Caring for each other is the core of our indigenous culture and teachings. We wanted to make an impact and do something to demonstrate the teachings of our culture and help our community.”
Also helping to serve at the events are Día de los Muertos Board Member Dominique Gaitan, MeCHa advisor Davon Goodwin, Rosa Reynoza, and community volunteer Laura Arreguin and the Windsor High MeCHa Club.
To donate supplies, help with the March 28 event or ask questions email windsormuertos@gmail.com.
There has also been a GoFundMe page created to take donations for the March 28 event: https://www.gofundme.com/f/community-love-diapers-and-car-seats?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1XC_3u-wR9_XeNcnujs8a_FO3bhScSaoDGcKN5i1OpVSMHDUsfCo5Ar0c
Día de los Muertos Windsor is a 501c(3) organization, and may qualify for tax benefits (consult your tax adviser).
