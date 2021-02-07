Residents of western Windsor had a reason to feel anxious on Saturday night, when a drive-by shooting left one man seriously injured, and police officers swarming the neighborhood looking for the suspects, while the sheriff’s department helicopter Henry-1 circled overhead.
According to a statement from the Sonoma County sheriff’s Department, at around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 6, Windsor Police Department deputies were dispatched to multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of Gemini Drive.
A patrol deputy arrived on the scene and found a thirty-year-old male lying in the roadway. The male had been shot in the abdomen and was bleeding. The deputy rendered first-aid by applying pressure to his gunshot wounds until fire and medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The surrounding neighborhood was then alerted via Nixle to shelter in place while an extensive manhunt for the perpetrators occurred, some reportedly on foot and others in a vehicle.
According to the statement, “Violent Crime and Crime Scene detectives processed the crime scene and found multiple shell casings and cars with bullet holes in the area where the shooting took place. Violent Crime detectives are diligently working to identify the responsible parties. Detectives are following all investigative leads, processing evidence, and attempting to locate additional witnesses or victims. The investigation is on-going, and no further information will be released at this time.”
The department requests that if anyone has information regarding the shooting, please call Sheriff's Dispatch Center at 707-565-2121.
