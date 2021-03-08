A group of locals have decided that even though COVID restrictions have lasted a year, Easter will be celebrated one way or the other. They are organizing an Easter Parade through the town on Saturday, March 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“Windsor will not buckle to sadness. We will continue to celebrate what’s good and uplifting ... safely,” they said in a statement.
It will be a car parade, with decorations encouraged, the bigger, the better. There will be judging of decorated vehicles in a variety of categories.
The planned parade route will encompass all of Windsor to help promote unity within the town. The plan involves six starting points/route stations, where a lead car will take each group to the next point. (See map)
The route legs will be as follows:
A. Mitchell Lane between 8th Hole Drive and 9th Hole Drive, heading east.
B. Billington Lane in front of Robbins park, heading west.
C. Foothill Drive in front of pool, heading west and then north on Hembree Lane.
D. Jane Drive in front of Hall Park.
E. Starr Road in front of Cali Calmecac, heading south
F. Reiman Lane between Oak Way and Windsor Road, heading east towards Windsor Road.
There will be a judge and photographer at each route station and each entry will be scored as they pass the judge. The judge will enter a score into a Google Doc sheet on their phone. The document will be receiving scores simultaneously from all six judges. When the last car goes by the final score entered the average of the judges will be automatically tallied by the macro in the sheet. The results will be known immediately, and trophies will be taken to the people’s homes and left on the porch along with a picture taken of the car with the trophy.
If you just want to drive in the parade, just show up — that’s all you have to do. If you want your car to be judged get a number for your car at this link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Qfa7uybRh-wP6Tgqiqgll3bvugF5hO8MrdkhHFw12QI/edit?usp=sharing
Trophies will be awarded in these categories: Most Decorated, Most Vintage Car, Best Themed Decorations and Judges’ Favorite.
According to a statement from the organizing group, “This is a grass roots event. It is not sponsored by anyone. Please obey all traffic laws and make sure your decorations are very sturdily attached to your vehicle. We suggest removable paint on your windows and wearing ‘Easter Bonnets’ to show the judges at each station.”
Driving or decorating your car are not the only ways to participate. They are also looking for judges and a photographer. If interested, call Heather Cullen at 707-838-3341.
