On April 4, at around 8:30 p.m., a homeowner off of Anna Drive in Windsor reported that a fire had broken out in the attic of their home. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and fortunately the homeowners were able to get out safely. There were no injuries and crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, including this dramatic battle on the roof.

