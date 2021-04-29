In a statement released Thursday, April 29, the town of Windsor announced it had accepted a Notice of Intention to recall Mayor Dominic Foppoli.
“(The town) received a Notice of Intention for the proposed recall of At-large Mayor Dominic Foppoli. The town clerk’s office immediately reviewed the Notice of Intention and the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters reviewed the signatures required and verified that they are valid. Therefore, the Notice of Intention has been accepted from the recall effort directed by the United Residents for Recalling Foppoli Committee,” the town said in a statement.
The town clerk’s office had received the initial Notice of Intention on Monday, April 26, but determined that it did not meet all the requirements. Specifically, it “did not address the Notice to the Officer sought to be recalled, using his name and title, and therefore did not comply with the requirements of Elections Code section 11020.”
The committee was then required to start from scratch with a new recall effort and Notice of Intention.
“Before proceeding with the circulation of any recall petition, the proponents of the recall effort against At-large Mayor Foppoli are required to complete additional steps prior to filing the two blank copies of the petition format with the town clerk for review and approval as to whether the petition conforms to the requirements of the CA Elections Code,” explained Windsor Town Clerk Maria De La O in a statement. “We anticipate copies of the blank petitions will be submitted in the near future.”
The California’s Secretary of State’s publication provides the procedures for recalling state and local officials at the following website: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/recalls
