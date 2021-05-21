Update: 3:30 p.m.: The town released a statement on social media stating it was aware of the reports that Foppoli had resigned but that the town had not yet received the word officially from Foppoli. It adds they are attempting to contact him to confirm the resignation and the effective date.
Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli has resigned his office, effective immediately, following weeks of outcry and a recall effort after a series of allegations accused the mayor of sexual assault on various occasions and with various women over the past 20 or so years.
The letter of resignation was sent to Mike DeWald of radio news station KSRO and indicates that the decision came after Foppoli learned that another woman, later identified as reality star Farrah Abraham, had reached out to the San Francisco Chronicle and apparently filed charges against him for an incident in Palm Beach, Florida in March 2021.
Complete statement here: pic.twitter.com/AGauXYbQvZ— Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) May 21, 2021
According to the Chronicle, the resignation came “less than three hours after Chronicle reporters had emailed Foppoli seeking comment about a police report a woman his filed in Florida, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in Palm Beach in March 2021.” Shortly after his resignation was reported, the Chronicle then reported that the accuser in the Palm Beach case was Abraham.
In his statement, Foppoli claims the charges were filed after the initial Chronicle article in April, however the Chronicle states that “Contrary to his statement, Abraham filed her police report three days before Chronicle reporters first approached Foppoli about their investigation, and six days before the article was published. Foppoli did not immediately respond to questions about his statement.”
The Times has requested a copy of the report from the Palm Beach Police Department.
According to the Chronicle, Spencer Kuvin, the West Palm Beach attorney representing Abraham, said Abraham had “provided police with photographs, video and audio supporting her account but he would not reveal further details. ‘This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof,” Kuvin told The Chronicle. “We believe it is in felony territory.’”
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia told the Chronicle that while Sonoma County and Palm Beach were in communication, the Florida case would be separate from any local cases.
In 2009, Abraham starred in the television show “16 & Pregnant,” followed by a stint on the follow-up program “Teen Mom.”
In his statement, Foppoli maintains his innocence and repeats his belief that he “will eventually be cleared of all wrongdoing,” and, for the first time alludes to making “poor” choices.
“It has been an honor to be your mayor. I love Windsor. I do not want undue national attention to have a negative impact on the Windsor community because of lawful, but poor, choices I have made in the recent past. Windsor should continue to thrive, and I believe that at this juncture, stepping down is the best way to ensure that Windsor flourishes, unimpeded by the unfortunate distractive these exploitative allegations will cause,” he said in the statement.
Allegations against Foppoli began with an article published by the San Francisco Chronicle, which alleged Foppoli had sexually assaulted four women starting in 2004.
The article, by Alexandria Bordas and Cynthia Dizikes, outlined both Foppoli's personal and political history and the instances of assault outlined by four different women, three of them on the record with their names — Rose Fumosa, Sophie Williams and Allison Britton.
From there, more women came forward, including, a haunting story of a fifth woman going on the record to allege that Foppoli had abused her sexually. Shannon McCarthy was in a relationship with Foppoli in the early 2000s when they were both in college, and the details of their time together is harrowing.
Fellow council member and deputy district attorney Esther Lemus came forward with allegations of her own, citing two instances in 2020 in which she had been drinking socially with Foppoli and believed she had been drugged and assaulted.
At 1:50 p.m. on May 21, Lemus made a brief statement through her lawyers, Traci Carrillo and Oscar Pardo. “As a council member, I am pleased to hear the news of Dominic Foppoli’s resignation. In light of this news, I am hoping the town of Windsor can begin to heal and move forward. I continue to support all survivors who have been courageous enough to come forward and share their sexual assaults by Dominic Foppoli. I know how difficult it is and stand united with them. I look forward to justice being served.”
Lemus had contacted law enforcement and is cooperating with their investigation.
The Times reached out to the town for comment, but has not heard back, as town of Windsor offices are closed on Fridays. This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.
