This Sunday, May 30, individuals living in and around the Windsor area will have a unique opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a local area clinic without having to make an appointment.
The vaccines are free and social security or citizenship is not required. The clinic, which is being conducted by Curative Care, will be held in the parking lot of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church which is located at 8400 Old Redwood Highway in Windsor. The hours are from noon to 6:30 p.m.
