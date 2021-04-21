As one of the strangest school years in history comes to an end, one of the questions being discussed at every level is how normal end-of-year activities will go, primarily graduations and promotions. At the April 20 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, the district unveiled their plans, though the ever-shifting nature of the pandemic makes finalizing plans difficult.
As of April 21, the county is in the orange tier, and so most plans are based off of that, according to Superintendent Jeremy Decker, but could shift if the county moves into a different tier.
Windsor High School
Windsor High School will hold multiple in-person ceremonies for graduation on June 5 at Kirkpatrick Stadium. There will be either two or three ceremonies, based on the COVID metrics at the time. Students will be presented by their cores, and their core teachers will be the name readers.
If the county is in the orange tier, the district can fill the stadium to 33% capacity, which is approximately 660 people. If they split the student body into three graduate groups of 130 each, and allow each student four guests, that would be 650 in the stadium, with the addition of staff and crew bringing it to the maximum allowed number.
If the county moves into the yellow tier, allowed capacity will move to 67%, or approximately 1,340. That will then create two events of 200 students and five guests each — meaning 1,200 people, plus staff and crew.
Assistant principal Pete Sullivan said that the students made their wishes clear, “The clear consensus is they would rather have more guests, rather than larger ceremonies, so if the tiers change, we’ll allow more guests rather than make larger ceremonies.”
Graduates and guests will sit together in distanced pods, rather than having the students sit together and families sit together.
In addition, there will be a livestream of the event and then at 7 p.m. on the day of graduation, a full video will be release featuring all graduation speeches, formal senior photos, a highlight reel and recognition for senior standouts.
Windsor Middle School
On June 1, Windsor Middle School will hold its eighth grade barbecue and DJ at 12:30 p.m., after the other grades have gone home. On June 2, the eighth grade promotion will start at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place on the field, and by holding it on Wednesday, it will reduce the chance of mixing with other students.
The ceremony will be free dress, with no gowns, and there will be no handshaking. According to Decker, WMS principal Brian Williams feels the field is large enough to accommodate any necessary numbers, and they won’t be limiting the number of spectators.
Because of holding the ceremony on Wednesday, classes will not be finished when the promotion ceremony is held. Thus, June 3 and June 4 classes will be asynchronous for eighth graders, since the promotion ceremony will break the stable groups.
Cali Calmecac Language Academy
Cali will be holding its eighth grade promotion outdoors, utilizing their outdoor stage. They will be allowing a limited number of guests per graduate to attend in person, though the number of guests per graduate is still being determined. They plan to have those numbers finalized in early May.
Cali will also be offering live streaming to guests who are unable to attend in person. Only essential parts of the typical promotion ceremony will be included, but there will be a longer walking distance for all graduates; in order to showcase each graduate more.
Finally, Cali promises “there will be a few, special surprises for the graduates.”
North Bay Met Academy/Windsor Oak Academy
North Bay Met Academy (NBMA) and Windsor Oaks Academy (WOA) will have the easiest time of it as their smaller class sizes give them a lot more flexibility. NBMA and WOA are holding a joint graduation ceremony on June 3 at 6 p.m. Students can bring up to four guests with them.
For the first time, the ceremony will be held at NBMA/WOA’s campus, a locations chosen by the students. Awards are always a significant part of their ceremony, and this year several awards, such as Doyle, Rotary and Ken Moulton scholarships, will be announced at graduation.
The NBM/WOA ceremony usually ends with a large communal meal, but due to the COVID pandemic, that event will not be happening this year.
